WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings her A-game during a power-packed pickleball match

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again making headlines, but this time for showing off her athletic skills during a pickleball match. The actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself enjoying a power-packed game session. In a pink athleisure, Samantha showcased her strength as she took on the fast-paced sport.

In the video, the Kushi star can be seen holding a paddle and engaging in an intense match with her fellow players. Her enthusiasm during the game is unmatched for the whole time. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Let's get moving."

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the owner of the Chennai franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). This marks her foray into sports entrepreneurship. The announcement of her joining the league was made a few days ago and generated immense excitement among her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress penned a long note sharing her excitement. She wrote, "To the little girl in class 3 who longed to play with her brothers, but couldn’t, ‘cos only boys could play rough, and she was ‘too tiny’. To the young girl in class 8 who was told to focus on getting a 100 in Math—because volleyball could wait. To the class 10 prefect who toiled away, putting academics first because board exams were ‘priority.’"

Advertisement

Samantha further added, "I’ve grown up to realize the need for sport, the need for movement, and the belief that everyone can—and should—play. Picking up a pickleball team wasn’t just a decision; it was a conviction. A nod to the younger me and a commitment to every little girl who’s been told she can’t. We’re here to prove that we absolutely can. Movement is essential for a healthier, fitter, and happier India—and it starts with believing in the power of play."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action drama series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. Samantha will also be seen in the film Bangaram.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves effortless airport look in baggy denims and comfy shirt; keeps low profile as she gets papped