WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps it casual and fresh in neon cycling shorts and black top as she's spotted in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted on camera as she made a brief appearance in Khar, Mumbai. Stepping in front of the paparazzi, Sam looked effortlessly chic in her casual attire.

The actress was spotted in a black t-shirt paired with neon green cycling shorts. Unfortunately, the Kushi actress had a mask on, making it impossible to see her entire face.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu making a quick appearance on camera in Mumbai

Lately, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been focusing on her personal growth and working on self-improvement. In addition to strengthening herself to overcome health issues, the actress has been dedicating time to learning new skills and enhancing her abilities.

The actress was seen posting an Instagram story a couple of days ago where she called herself a ‘student’ and posted a picture featuring herself journaling or making notes. Though the actress did not reveal what she was doing in particular, the picture was surely inspiring for her fans and followers.

Over the last few months, the Family Man actress has been also getting more and more involved in promoting and making people aware of health complications and measures needed for the same. She has also been seen hosting a podcast called Take 20, with health experts chiming in for a conversation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the movie Kushi co-starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The movie directed by Shiva Nirvana was a romantic tale of two lovers who are from conflicting families. Despite resistance from their families, the two start a life together, only to find out more problems in their relationship.

The movie also had actors Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Jayaram, Rohini, and many more in key roles. The film which was met with mixed reviews had performed averagely at the box office.

The actress is next set to appear in the lead role for the series Citadel: Honey Bunny, created by Raj & DK. The show starring Varun Dhawan is the official Indian adaptation of the English series of the same name.

