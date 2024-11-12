WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks worried while on a call as she gets papped in her car in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen outside her gym in Bandra, where she was photographed getting into her car. As she entered, she appeared to be on her phone and looked quite concerned while talking.

The actress appeared to be quite concerned as she made her way out of the gym, engrossed in her phone. Samantha was seen in a stylish grey activewear ensemble, perfectly complemented by her dark sunglasses.

Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting papped as she looks worried on call

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a roll lately with her latest web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. As she enjoys the success of the show, she also took some time for a heartfelt interview where she shared her thoughts on motherhood.

In an interview with Times Now, the actress revealed how she still wishes to embrace motherhood one day. Playing a mother and secret agent in the new show, the actress solidified her wishes to settle down one day and added how her dreams for the same haven’t changed yet.

Furthermore, Samantha emphasized age not being a big factor and said, “I have always wanted to be a mother, it's quite a beautiful experience. People often worry about age, but I think there is no time in life when you cannot be a mother.”

Coming to her latest acting venture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen playing the lead role in the Indian adaptation of the show, Citadel. The Indian version which is called Citadel: Honey Bunny features as a spin-off from the American version and revolves around the lives of agents Bunny and Honey who are the parents of the character Nadia Sinh, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Advertisement

The spy action television series directed by Raj & DK features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the title roles with actors Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, and more playing supporting characters.

Moreover, Samantha Ruth Prabhu would next be seen in the web series Rakt Brahmand starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

ALSO READ: Meet Mollywood's top actor who was accused in the actress assault case, is a mimicry artist turned producer