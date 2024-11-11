Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes she isn’t ‘too late’ to have a child, still holds on to her dream of embracing motherhood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has seen quite a few ups and downs in her life, and despite it all the diva has outshined with her life and achievements. The diva is currently basking in the success of her series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she essays the role of a secret agent and a mother. Recently, the actress opened up about how she feels about embracing motherhood.

In an interview with Times Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu referenced playing a mother in her recent project and shared how in real life too, she looks forward to becoming a mom. She added that her dreams about settling in that phase of her life have not changed yet, and emphasized that age can never be a barrier for having a child.

Samantha said, “I don't think it's too late. I still have dreams of being a mother and yeah of course I would love to be a mother. I have always wanted to be a mother, it's quite a beautiful experience. I am looking forward to it. People often worry about age, but I think there is no time in life when you cannot be a mother."

Speaking along the same lines, Samantha also talked about working with a child actor in her spy-thriller series and mentioned how for her, it almost felt like she interacted with her very own daughter. The diva appreciated the child actor for being such a sport, smart, and quick to absorb all the learning.

In the same interview, the Citadel actress was also asked to reveal how she felt about her life at the moment, considering the past few life-changing experiences with her divorce, followed by her myositis diagnosis.

In retrospect, the diva revealed she was in a very happy space of mind at the moment, and in all in a very good space of her life. Samantha said, “I'm in a very happy space right now. I know how to take care of myself and focus on what matters.”

She further remarked, “I think I'm in a very good phase in life. I'm genuinely very happy and I feel I'm blessed to have the opportunity to live every day to the fullest and I think that I might not have been so grateful for an ordinary day before. But now I am!”

On the work front, Samantha has projects like Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom and Maa Inti Bangaram in the pipeline.

