WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves travel wear goals in ethnic attire as she arrives at Hyderabad airport

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently caught on camera in a stunning look as she arrived at the Hyderabad airport. The actress was seen in a pink-colored ethnic outfit, paired well with brown-tinted shades.

In a video, the actress was spotted engaged in conversation with someone over a phone call, and cheerfully walking her way out of the airport.

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu walked into her car at the Hyderabad airport, the actress was also seen having a blessed smile on her face. The Super Deluxe actress has been having quite a challenging time in her life as she is going through health problems while also staying active in films.

In a recent interview with Elle India, the actress spoke about her health issues and divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Calling it a ‘spiritual awakening,’ the actress remembered how she initially felt when the last few years of her life did not happen.

However, she later realized that the things she had to face were what led her to become more strong in life and made her more rooted. Samantha also added how she copes with her problems through the help of spirituality and how it has been beneficial.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The romantic comedy film directed by Shiva Nirvana featured the lives of Lenin Viplav and Aradhya Rao who are newlyweds despite being of opposing families and trying to cope with their relationship which has its ups and downs.

The film was received with mixed responses and was an average grosser at the box office. Moreover, the actress is next set to feature in the lead role for the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan.

The Amazon Prime series is the Indian adaptation of the English-language show of the same name and is directed by The Family Man duo Raj & DK along with Sita R Menon. The series also has actors Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, and Saqib Saleem in key roles.

