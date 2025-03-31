Eid 2025: Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna and more share heartfelt wishes on the festive occasion

As families and friends come together to celebrate Eid 2025, celebrities are also sharing their love and blessings. Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara, and many others took to social media to extend their festive wishes, making the occasion even more special for fans.

Mammootty took to his X handle to share a short but heartfelt Eid message with his fans. He wrote in Malayalam, which loosely translates to, “Heartfelt Eid greetings to everyone.”

Nayanthara also extended her Eid wishes to fans, hoping for happiness and peace for all. She shared her festive greetings with a heartfelt “Eid Mubarak” and a prayerful message.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, and Rashmika Mandanna embraced the festive spirit of Eid by sharing warm wishes with their fans on Instagram. Mahesh Babu extended heartfelt greetings, wishing everyone joy, prosperity, and togetherness on this special occasion. His wife, Namrata, also sent her best wishes.

Meanwhile, Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories to express her excitement for the festival. She wished her followers happiness and encouraged them to celebrate with their loved ones.

Silambarasan TR also extended his warm greetings on X, writing, “Eid Mubarak to all! May this Ramzan bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with goodness."

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note in Tamil, which loosely translates to, “My warm greetings to all those celebrating Ramadan, a holy month that symbolizes physical and mental health, generosity, and the ability to embrace the poor; a month that exemplifies brotherhood and equality."

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a time of prayers, feasts, and family gatherings celebrated worldwide. People exchange gifts, share happiness, and embrace the spirit of charity and kindness, which are central to the festival.

On this joyous occasion, Pinkvilla wishes you a day filled with love, laughter, and blessings. Eid Mubarak!