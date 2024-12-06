What is Allu Arjun's net worth in 2024? A look at income, business ventures and more of Pushpa 2 star

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the Indian film industry. However, his journey from Gangotri to Pushpa 2 has been far from easy. He faced his fair share of struggles but has successfully carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. This year, he even became the highest-paid actor in India. As we discuss more about his accomplishments, let’s take a look at Allu Arjun’s net worth in 2024.

Allu Arjun's net worth 2024

According to a report by Financial Express, Allu Arjun's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 460 crore as of 2024. Allu Arjun also owns a stunning luxury home in Hyderabad. The house is reportedly valued at Rs 100 crore.

The home features minimalist architecture and is painted in a pristine white color. It includes an indoor gym, a swimming pool, a home theatre, and a large play area for his children.

As per the same report, the Pushpa 2 star is also a car enthusiast and has a remarkable collection of luxury vehicles. His garage includes a Range Rover Vogue, a Hummer H2, a Jaguar XJL, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, and more.

In 2022, Allu Arjun launched Allu Studio in Hyderabad as a tribute to his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah. The studio spans 10 acres and focuses on filmmaking and television production. The Allu family also owns Geeta Arts, a film production company.

Advertisement

In 2023, The Pushpa 2 actor opened a multiplex in Hyderabad. He plans to expand this business to other states. Allu Arjun also owns a Buffalo Wild Wings outlet in Jubilee Hills.

Arjun is the brand ambassador for the OTT platform Aha. The platform was founded by his father Allu Aravind and Jupally Rameswar Rao.

He has invested in CallHealth Services, a Hyderabad-based healthcare startup. The company offers online consultations and other medical services.

Meanwhile, Forbes India recently announced that Allu Arjun is the highest-paid actor in India with a remuneration of Rs 300 crore for Pushpa 2. He has left behind actors like Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Prabhas and others on the list.

Allu Arjun upcoming movies

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film Pushpa 2 has finally hit the big screens on December 5. After this, the actor will start preparing for the third installment of the franchise. He will also start working on his film with Trivikram Srinivas.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from the Forbes India, Financial Express and other reports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: 'Benefit shows ban in Telangana': Cinematography Minister Komatireddy announces after Pushpa 2 incident