Meet pan-Indian actor who was once rejected for her skin color, has worked with Vicky Kaushal, Adivi Sesh, and is engaged to South star

This actor is known for her versatile acting and glamorous fashion statements. She has worked in the South film industry and Bollywood as well. Not just that, the actress has also appeared in an English film opposite Dev Patel. She has worked with several A-list actors, including Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Adivi Sesh, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The actor recently broke the Internet by announcing her engagement to a South actor. We are talking about Sobhita Dhulipala.

Who is Sobhita Dhulipala?

Sobhita Dhulipala was born into a Telugu Brahmin family on May 31, 1992. She was born in Andhra Pradesh to her father, Venugopal Rao, a Merchant Navy engineer, and her mother, Santha Kamakshi, a primary school teacher. Sobhita also has a sister named Samantha, who works as a radiologist.

Sobhita grew up in Visakhapatnam and later moved to Mumbai at sixteen for higher education. The actress enrolled in the H.R. College of Commerce and Economics at the University of Mumbai and studied corporate law.

Apart from studies, Dhulipala is a trained classical dancer in Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. She was crowned the Navy Queen at the annual Navy Ball Pin 2010. During her college days, her friend was interning at the Miss India Office. After Sobhita's friend suggested she audition for the upcoming pageant, the actress went in with the hope of clearing the first round to prove to her friends she could.

But fate had something else written; subsequently, Sobhita represented India in Miss Earth 2013 but could not finish in the top 20. However, the actress got sub-titles of Miss Photogenic, Miss Beauty for a Cause, Miss Talent, and Miss Beautiful Face. Besides, Dhulipala was also featured in the Kingfisher Calendar 2014.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s filmography

It was in 2016 that Sobhita Dhulipala made her film debut with Raman Raghav 2.0. She was featured opposite Vicky Kaushal. Although she was seen in a supporting role, her performance led her to secure a nomination at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. The same year, she signed a three-film deal with Phantom Films in July.

Dhulipala entered the Telugu film industry in 2018 with Goodachari, co-starring Adivi Sesh. She played the role of a psychology graduate. However, Sobhita’s breakthrough came with Amazon Prime's original series Made in Heaven in 2019.

The actress played the role of Tara, a wedding planner. The same year, she was seen in a crucial role in an Indian fictional spy thriller Netflix series, Bard of Blood. Dhulipala debuted in the Malayalam industry with Geetu Mohandas's directorial Moothon.

The actress was seen alongside Nivin Pauly. At the same time, Sobhita was seen in the Hindi film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi.

The Made in Heaven actress appeared in the anthology Ghost Stories, where she played a pregnant woman. Her second most notable work was in Mani Ratnam's period film Ponniyin Selvan: I and its sequel, Ponniyin Selvan: II, as Vaanathi.

Sobhita then appeared alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in two seasons of The Night Manager. In 2024, Dhulipala attained a new height of success and debuted in American cinema.

The actress played an escort in Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, which he also starred in. Interestingly, Sobhita had auditioned for the role even before her initial film debut and received a call from Patel in 2019 stating that "she would be perfect for the role from the moment he saw her audition."

When Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about color shaming

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is now a popular face and is often regarded for her gorgeous looks, once opened up about facing trolls because of her skin color.

As per a report in TOI, the actress said that she was never aware of her skin color being dusky until someone told her that. Further, Sobhita said she never felt lessened by such remarks and felt dusky looks were very sexy on men and women.

Yet another report in DNA suggests that the stunning actress was rejected for not being fair enough. She said, "When you first start, everything is a battle. I'm not from the movies. I recall being told numerous times during my ad auditions that I am not 'gori' enough. I was told directly to my face that I was not pretty enough, similar to how you see in advertisements."

Sobhita Dhulipala’s personal life

After speculations of dating Naga Chaitanya, the couple finally made it official as Nagarjuna announced Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement on August 8, 2024.

Sharing heartwarming pictures from their intimate ring ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

It is pertinent to mention that Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They met at the film shoot together and eventually fell in love and started dating. It was in 2017 that they got married. Unfortunately, the duo got divorced four years later, in 2021.

