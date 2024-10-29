Who is Ranjith Balakrishnan? Meet National award-winning filmmaker who is accused of sexual assault on male artist

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse which might be triggering for some readers.

Veteran Malayalam director Ranjith Balakrishnan has again hit the headlines for allegedly assaulting a male artist in his 30s. Earlier, he had to resign from his position as the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy after actress Sreelekha Mitra accused him of misbehaving with her. While we discuss the newfound accusations on him, let's know more about the filmmaker in detail.

Who is Ranjith Balakrishnan?

Ranjith Balakrishnan is a renowned Malayalam film director, producer and screenwriter. He made his directorial debut back in 2001 with the movie titled Ravanaprabhu. He gained fame for his film Spirit and even won a National Award for the same. To date, he has bagged three National Awards. Apart from that, he has won six Kerala State Film Awards.

Not many must be aware that Ranjith never aspired to enter Mollywood. It was purely accidental. Back in the 1980s, he wrote the story for the film Orkkapurathu. With Mohanlal as the main lead, the movie became an instant hit and Ranjith started receiving great opportunities. Till the early 1990s, he kept writing scripts for projects including Pradeshika Varthakal, Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal and more.

After years of working as a scriptwriter, Ranjith made his debut as a director with Ravanaprabhu. The movie featured Mohanlal as the main lead and turned out to be a massive success. Following this, the filmmaker continued to make films like Mizhi Randilum and more. Not just Mohanlal, Ranjith has worked with renowned Malayalam actors including Mammootty, Anoop Menon and more.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ranjith belongs to a place called Balussery, which is situated in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Ranjith Balakrishnan's controversies

Ranjith was accused of misbehaving with Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra during the shoot of Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. The movie featured Mammootty as the main lead. Following that, he resigned from the Kerala Chalachitra Academy due to the serious allegations hurled against him amid the Hema Committee Report row.

Now, a 31-year-old male artist has accused the filmmaker of sexually assaulting him at a hotel in Bengaluru. An FIR has also been registered by the victim against Ranjith.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Malayalam director Ranjith faces fresh complaint as aspiring male actor accuses him of sexual misconduct