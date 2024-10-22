Ram Gopal Varma shares old deepfake video of GODFATHER scene recreated with Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahad Faasil; says 'you can’t BELIEVE...'

Ram Gopal Varma recently took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a throwback deepfake video of Malayalam actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Dulquer Salmaan from an iconic scene of The Godfather.

The deepfake video which had gone viral last year was made using the help of AI which has now resurfaced with RGV sharing the same. Along with the link to the video, Ram Gopal Varma also penned, “Thanks to AI generated videos, video evidence will no no longer be valid and this is just the beginning…”

“You can’t BELIEVE what u are SEEING in this GODFATHER scene recreated with Mammooty, MohanLal and Fahaad Faasil,” the director further added.

See Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet here:

The AI-generated video of Malayalam actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Dulquer Salmaan shows us the argument scene between Michael Corleone and Moe Greene inside the casino.

With Mohanlal’s face replacing Al Pacino’s, the video also had Mammootty portraying Moe, who was originally played by the late Alex Rocco. The scene also had Fahadh Faasil’s face being imposed on John Cazale who played Michael’s elder brother Fredo Corleone in the film.

The entire video showcased us of how AI can be used to tamper with existing videos which also seems to be the intention behind RGV reposting this old video. In an old report, the video’s creator had clarified that he made the same back in the day to raise awareness on how AI could generate videos that are eerily similar to the actual footage.

Coming to Ram Gopal Varma’s filmography, the Shiva director was last seen helming the movie called Vyuham. The 2024 political thriller film featured the tale of the untimely death of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and the subsequent events surrounding the creation of the YSR Congress Party, led by his son Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

With Ajmal Ameer playing the lead role, the movie had been under controversy with allegations of propaganda being spread. Furthermore, the director was also seen playing a cameo role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin.

