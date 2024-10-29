National award-winning director Ranjith Balakrishnan booked for alleged sexual assault on male artist: Read Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse which might be triggering for some readers.

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan has reportedly been booked by the Bengaluru police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 31-year-old man. According to LiveMint, officials registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused director. The complainant has claimed that Ranjith abused him at a five-star hotel in the city.

The FIR has been filed against Ranjith at the BIAL police station citing sections 377 and 66E of the IT (Information Technology) Act.

According to the case registered by the complainant, the incident reportedly took place back in December 2012. The complainant mentioned that he first crossed paths with the director on a film set in Kozhikode.

As per the complaint, the person mentioned that he was visiting actor Mammootty during the shoot of Bavuttiyude Namathil. Ranjith had produced and written the film in 2012.

According to the report, the male artist claimed that Ranjith got his phone number during their meeting. He further invited him to a hotel near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. There, he allegedly offered him alcohol and assaulted him.

"The complaint was initially filed at a police station in Kerala but the case was transferred to Bengaluru because the alleged incident of sexual assault occurred at a five-star hotel here and an FIR has now been registered," a police officer said, as quoted by LiveMint.

Ranjith was granted an anticipatory bail for 30 days in September this year.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

