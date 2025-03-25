Who was Shihan Hussaini? Know all about Tamil actor and karate expert who worked with Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Tamil actor Shihan Hussaini passed away after battling blood cancer today, March 25. He breathed his last in Chennai during the early hours, and his family confirmed the news on social media. Before discussing more, let's take a look at his life and achievements.

Who was Shihan Hussaini?

Shihan Hussaini gained recognition as a martial arts instructor and appeared in films alongside Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay and even Rajinikanth. He was a devoted supporter of Jayalalitha and stories of his dedication used to make headlines at the time. In 2016, he even led the Archery Association of Tamil Nadu as its general secretary.

Talking about his achievements, Shihan Hussaini played a significant role in promoting archery in Tamil Nadu. His dedication to coaching and sports development earned him great respect.

During his battle with cancer, the Tamil Nadu government extended financial aid to him due to his significant contributions. Even in his final days, he remained committed to learning and teaching. He even decided to donate his body for medical research and requested that Sri Ramachandra Medical College receive his remains, honoring its founder, Ramasamy Udayar, who had long supported his karate association.

Shihan Hussaini's last wish to Pawan Kalyan and Vijay

Pawan Kalyan’s dedication to martial arts had once impressed Shihan Hussaini. In the 1990s, the latter had paused teaching to manage a security agency. However, the OG actor's persistence made him return.

For a month, the actor visited Shihan Hussaini daily, requesting training. Once accepted, he lived with him for over a year, following strict discipline and doing daily chores. The karate expert did not know of Pawan Kalyan's connection to Chiranjeevi for months, as he never revealed it. His hard work and humility helped him earn a black belt.

During his last days, Shihan Hussaini wished Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan would take over the center and keep it running. He recalled giving him the name Pawan and believed he would honor his request. He also hoped Thalapathy Vijay would help popularize archery in Tamil Nadu and work towards sending a state athlete to the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Shihan Hussaini’s family announced his passing on Facebook, stating he would be at his Besant Nagar residence until evening. They invited archers and karate practitioners to pay tribute in uniform. Archers would shoot arrows at 5 PM, while karate practitioners would perform katas at 3 PM. His remains would be taken to Madurai after 7 PM.

