Katamarayudu on OTT: Where to watch Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan's action film online as it completes 8 years

Katamarayudu is a Telugu action drama that hit the big screens in 2017. Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, the film received positive reviews, especially for Pawan Kalyan's performance. As it marks 8 years since its release today, here's where you can watch the film online.

Where to watch Katamarayudu

Pawan Kalyan starrer Katamarayudu is currently streaming on MX Player and Sun NXT. Those who want to watch it online can stream on these two platforms anytime and anywhere.

Official trailer and plot of Katamarayudu

The story of the film revolves around Katamarayudu, a fearless man living in Oddanchatram with his four younger brothers. He is deeply devoted to them and avoids marriage, fearing it may create conflicts. His brothers, eager for his approval, trick him into falling for a woman named Avantika.

Meanwhile, Katamarayudu faces off against a ruthless businessman Radia. Later, he protects Avantika’s family from Bhanu, a vengeful enemy. Bhupathi, Avantika’s father, initially disapproves of him. However, after Katamarayudu bravely defeats Bhanu, he wins Bhupathi’s trust. In the end, Katamarayudu and his brothers marry, bringing happiness to their lives.

Cast and crew of Katamarayudu

Katamarayudu is directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani. The screenplay was crafted by Vasu Varma, Deepak Raj and Kishore Kumar Pardasani, while its story was penned by Siva and Bhupati Raja. It is based on the 2014 Tamil movie Veeram.

Produced by Sharrath Marar, it features cinematography by Prasad Murella, editing by Gautham Raju, and music composed by Anup Rubens.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan as Kattula Katamarayudu, with Shruti Haasan portraying Avantika. The supporting cast includes Tarun Arora as Yelasari Bhanu, Siva Balaji as Sivarayudu, Ajay as Konda Babu, Kamal Kamaraju, and Chaitanya Krishna as Katamarayudu’s younger brothers. Ali plays the role of Lingam, while Pradeep Rawat appears as businessman Radia, and Rao Ramesh as Narsappa.

Are you going to watch Katamarayudu on OTT? Please let us know in the comments below.