'We as an audience have become very negative': Jr NTR breaks silence on Devara's box office collection

Devara starring Jr NTR is performing well in theaters following its release on September 27. According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected approximately Rs 253 crore net in its first 12 days. However, Devara has fallen short of the commercial performance of Jr NTR's previous films like RRR amid mixed reviews. Talking about the same during an interview organized by the makers, Jr NTR revealed how the audience has started to over analyze everything.

He said, "We as an audience have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore." Jr NTR went on to say that people watch movies to analyze them.

The RRR star added, "We are all constantly judging, analyzing and overthinking about films. Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this." Jr NTR also mentioned how audiences are evolving due to which the fun of watching a movie is lost in critical judgment.

Believing that this trend might change in the future, the actor shared, "Maybe this is all part of the cycle. All of this might go to an extreme or already did, and then, will correct itself and return to normal."

During the same interview, Jr NTR compared audiences with his sons. He said that his children just enjoy movies and do not care about anything else. He expressed curiosity about why audiences seem to have lost the pure joy of watching movies and pondered whether the constant exposure to cinema has influenced this change.

Nonetheless, Devara is inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark globally. Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva will soon start working on the second installment of the film. However, they have taken a short break due to their other commitments.

Talking about Devara, the movie also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. Audiences loved their performance as it marked their Telugu debut. The star cast of Jr NTR starrer also included Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Shruti Marathe, Murali Sharma and others.

