Will Suriya's Kanguva get 1 AM and 4 AM shows in Telugu states? Distributor Mythri Sasi has THIS to say

Tamil superstar Suriya is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Kanguva on November 14, 2024. Directed by Siva, the action fantasy has become the talk of the town ever since the film was announced. In the latest turn of events, reportedly, the distributor has confirmed that they are planning for 1 AM shows. Yes, that’s right!

During a recent pre-release promotional event of Kanguva, Telugu distributor Mythri Sasi confirmed the same. As quoted by 123 Telugu, he said, “Telugu audiences love Suriya sir to the core. We like Gnanavel Raja sir’s movies, too. I saw a few scenes of Kanguva, and they are extraordinary. It will reach expectations. We will get permission for benefit shows. The shows will start at 4 AM. If the producer agrees, I am ready to screen 1 AM shows as well.”

This has definitely delighted all moviegoers, especially Suriya's die-hard fans who are eagerly waiting for his film. Meanwhile, the Jai Bhim actor spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively about Kanguva. Suriya opened up about his feelings as the upcoming movie marks his first theatrical venture in three years.

Suriya said, “It feels great; I’ve been really missing them. To be with them…to entertain them, to be on screen, and to meet them at theaters is very important for all of us.” During the same interview, the Soorarai Pottru actor assured that Kanguva will be as big as Baahubali and RRR in the Tamil film Industry.

For the unversed, touted to be an action flick, Kanguva will showcase Suriya in a dual role. Apart from him, Bollywood actor Disha Patani will be seen as the female lead while Bobby Deol will play a deadly antagonist in Kanguva. Coming to the plot, the Siva directorial would reportedly offer a unique blend of the old worldly tales of valor amalgamating with modern notions of bravery and courage. Moreover, Suriya’s well-built physique and the sheer versatility in dual looks have left fans quite excited about the movie.

