Kanguva first review: Screenwriter of Suriya's film says 'I’ve seen each scene more than a hundred times'

Tamil star Suriya's upcoming film Kanguva has certainly become the talk of the town. Moviegoers have been eagerly awaiting this film since its inception. The recent trailer, along with a song featuring Suriya and Disha Patani, has only heightened the anticipation for the film's release. Ahead of Kanguva's theatrical debut, Tamil lyricist and screenwriter Madhan Karky shared his review after recently watching the film.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Karky praised Kanguva, speaking highly of Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani’s performances. He lauded the film for its grand visuals, plot depth, and the performances of the cast.

Check out Madhan Karky’s Twitter post below!

In his long social media post, he penned, “Watched the full version of #Kanguva today. I’ve seen each scene more than a hundred times during the dubbing process, yet the impact of the movie grows with every viewing. The grandeur of the visuals, the intricate detailing of the art, the depth of the story, and the majesty of the music all combine with a powerhouse performance by @Suriya_offl sir, making this one of the finest pieces of art created.”

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Kanguva’s director Siva for delivering a brilliant movie that audiences are sure to enjoy. Notably, Madhan Karky contributed to the film's screenwriting. As soon as he shared his review, fans of Suriya flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement for the movie.

While some netizens were curious about the leading lady Disha Patani’s role, others called it an upcoming ‘blockbuster’. Check out how netizens have been reacting to Kanguva’s first review below!

Scheduled to hit theatres on November 14, Kanguva will reportedly feature Suriya in dual roles. This upcoming action fantasy film is produced by Gnanavel Raja, with music composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad. Apart from the leading cast, the film will also feature actors like Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramanian, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Suresh Chandra Menon, Prem Kumar, Deepa Venkat, and others in supporting roles.

Are you excited to watch Kanguva? Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

