Bobby Deol’s role in Kanguva will be bigger and wilder than Animal, claims producer Gnanavel Raja

Kanguva, featuring Suriya, is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 14, 2024, and the promotional activities are in full swing. During a recent media event, the film's producer, KE Gnanavelraja, expressed his admiration for Bollywood star Bobby Deol.

Speaking about the actor’s performance, the producer said, “If you’ve watched Animal, this would be a wild Animal version of Bobby sir, he’s full wild in this.” The producer further went on to express his gratitude for working with Disha Patani in the movie as well.

Gnanavelraja also shared his thoughts on the movie, expressing that after viewing the initial cut, the whole team felt thrilled with their work and is excitedly anticipating the audience's response.

The movie Kanguva starring Suriya in the lead role is said to be a fantasy action flick directed by Siva. The movie features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles too, marking their official debut venture in Tamil cinema. The story is set in two distinct timelines, with Suriya confirmed to portray dual characters: a warrior and a contemporary individual.

The makers of the film had recently unveiled a party banger song from the film called Yolo. The song composed by Devi Sri Prasad featured Suriya in his dapper look sharing mesmerizing chemistry with Disha Patani.

Check out the song Yolo from Kanguva:

Coming to Suriya’s work front, the actor has already completed the shooting for his subsequent release, tentatively called Suriya 44. The upcoming movie directed by Karthik Subbaraj is said to be a romantic action flick that features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Aside from them, the movie also has actors Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Suriya is gearing up for his next film, collaborating with director RJ Balaji. This upcoming project is expected to be a fun-filled experience and is rumored to be a divine fantasy film, featuring music and scores by the talented AR Rahman.

