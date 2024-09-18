‘Wouldn’t have had the political suffering’: Poonam Kaur speaks against director Trivikram Srinivas amid Jani Master controversy

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual harassment, which might be triggering for some readers.

Actress Poonam Kaur has once again taken to her social media handle, urging the Movie Artists Association (MAA) to look into her allegations against director Trivikram Srinivas. The actress has previously spoken out against the director, but the matter has not yet been taken into consideration by the officials.

Following the recent controversy involving choreographer Jani Master, which has garnered public attention, Poonam has once again revisited her allegations, urging for her complaint to be addressed. The impact of this controversy has reignited the discussion on sexual harassment in the film industry, engaging the public in the issue.

Talking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actress said, “Had maa association taken complaint on Trivikram Srinivas, I and many wouldn’t have had the political suffering, I was rather silently ignored, I had given a call and then complaint to the heads, I want industry big wigs to question Director Trivikram.”

Check out the official post by Poonam Kaur here:

The recent controversy against Jani Master led the actress to urge her comments again. For those unversed, the Butta Bomma choreographer was booked recently after a 21-year-old female choreographer alleged he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions during outdoor shoots in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

The complainant has urged that the choreographer had taken advantage of her in multiple instances and even mentioned how his wife was aware of the same. The 21-year-old artist also revealed that the former had even visited her house demanding the victim to marry her husband, even going as far as to assault her physically.

As per reports, the choreographer is booked under several charges, including section 506-criminal intimidation, section 376-rape, and section 323-voluntarily causing hurt. Moreover, a case under the POSH Act has also been registered against Jani Master as well.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

