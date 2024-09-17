‘Vetrimaaran sir, please do a Tamil film with me…’: Jr NTR urges director to make a movie with him at Devara event

Jr NTR, who is all set to bring forth his much-awaited movie Devara: Part 1, was recently spotted in Chennai attending a press meet. During the event, the actor was asked about the possibility of working in a Tamil movie, and that’s when he urged director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with him.

The RRR star called the director his favorite in Tamil cinema and said, “I’m gonna ask my favorite director…Vetrimaaran sir, please do one with me. Let’s do a straight Tamil movie and we can later dub it into Telugu.”

Interestingly, it’s worth noting that Vetrimaaran had once spoken about the possibility of working with Jr NTR. In a media interaction back in the day, the director revealed that he met the star after Asuran to discuss a project. However, he also mentioned that while the collaboration is bound to happen, it would take some time due to his existing commitments with other films.

Coming back to the Devara event, Jr NTR also expressed his love and gratitude for Chennai. The actor recalled how he trained in Kuchipudi in Chennai during his early days, and how the city holds a special place in his heart.

Jr NTR further praised Devara's director, Koratala Siva, and music director, Anirudh Ravichander, calling them the pillars of the movie. He also expressed his excitement as the movie inches closer to its release.

Watch Jr NTR’s speech at Devara press meet here:

The movie Devara, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is a saga of friendship and betrayal that unfolds on the seas and spans several generations. The film features Jr NTR in a dual role, portraying both father and son, with Saif Ali Khan playing a formidable and chaotic antagonist against them.

The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut, as she plays a pivotal role. Additionally, Devara boasts an ensemble cast that includes talented actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Ajay, and more in key roles.

