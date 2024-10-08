‘You are a hero both on and off screen…’: Alia Bhatt lauds Samantha Ruth Prabhu; asks Trivikram Srinivas to make film with both of them

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Alia Bhatt recently appeared together to promote Alia's movie Jigra. During the event, Alia spoke highly of Samantha, praising her contemporary and showering her with immense praise.

During her speech shared by Suresh PRO on X, the RRR actress said, “My dearest Samantha. Rightfully so, you are a hero both on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, resilience, and strength. It’s not easy to be a woman in a man’s world but you have surpassed gender.”

“Much like Trivikram sir, when I messaged you…it took you like 6 and a half seconds to say I will be there. That just shows the material you’re made of. Now, I’m not saying this for promotion but I genuinely meant it…Trivkram sir Samantha and I should be in a film written and directed by you,” the actress added.

In conclusion, Alia Bhatt said, “They say actresses compete with each other but there’s no such thing. I am so grateful that I have a pan-Indian superstar here to promote my film.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Alia Bhatt were seen having a lively chat while sitting next to each other at the event. A video of the actresses showed them bonding and enjoying each other's company as they talked.

Check out the papped video of Samantha and Alia Bhatt from Hyderabad:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently been in the headlines after being dragged into a controversy by a Telangana Minister. The minister made comments and allegations against the actress' divorce from her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, causing quite a stir.

Moving ahead, the actress is currently working in the series Rakt Brahmand—The Bloody Kingdom alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The show is created by The Family Man makers Raj & DK, while Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal also play key roles in it.

Samantha is also playing the lead role in the much-anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

