WATCH: Samantha and Alia Bhatt hug each other, and their bonding screams a massive collab

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Alia Bhatt share a warm embrace as they see each other at a film promotion in Hyderabad. Both the actress' looked absolutely breathtaking as they sat next to each other at the event, bonding to heart's content



Samantha had arrived earlier at the venue grabbing people with her stellar looks as she became the talk of the town. The actress was papped walking in with her magnetic aura. The actress had arrived as a guest for promoting Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie which is set to release soon.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Alia Bhatt enjoying each other's company:

Check out the papped look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

See Alia Bhatt arriving at Hyderabad:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making quite the buzz recently, especially after Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made comments on the actress’ divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The minister had levied allegations against their separation as being the result of involvement by KTR, BRS party’s working president.

However, the whole of the Telugu film industry along with the Akkineni family and Samantha had condemned the minster’s words. The actress had even taken it to her social media handle and said, “My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation.”

Furthermore, Nagarjuna Akkineni had also filed a legal case against the minister alleging defamation and trying to hurt his family’s image in society. As per reports, the hearing for the same is set to take place on October 8, 2024.

Advertisement

Coming to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Kushi and will next appear in the web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Indian adaptation of the Prime Video series also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role and will start streaming on November 7, 2024.

Furthermore, the actress will also be seen playing a lead role alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the series Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom. The show which is touted to be a fantasy action is created by The Family Guy makers Raj & DK with Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal playing key roles as well.

ALSO READ: National Awards 2024: Kantara’s Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, and AR Rahman arrive for award ceremony; WATCH