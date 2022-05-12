‘Squid Game’ star Wi Ha Joon to return as a cameo in Kim Min Seok starrer TVING drama ‘Shark 2’

Wi Ha Joon is expected to make a special appearance in 'Shark 2' following the previous season as Jung Do Hyun. Following the movie 'Shark: The Beginning' that was released last year, 'Shark 2' is based on the incident where Cha Woo Sol (Kim Min Seok), a victim of school violence, stabbed an assailant who had been tormenting him for three years.

It deals with the story of becoming a world mixed martial arts champion. Based on the original webtoon, Season 1 was made into a movie with a compressed storyline, but Season 2 is expected to be born as an action-growing drama. The main character, Cha Woo Sol, will be played by Kim Min Seok following Season 1.

Wi Ha Joon took on the role of Jung Do Hyun, who became Cha Woo Sol's teacher after an incident with the world's best mixed martial arts champion in 'Shark: The Beginning'. Although Jung Do Hyun's role is insignificant in the drama corresponding to season 2 in the development, it is expected that Wi Ha Joon will show the presence that connects the series with a special appearance as he is an indispensable and strong character in the drama.

Wi Ha Joon is best known for his roles in the films ‘Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum’ (2018), ‘Shark: The Beginning’ (2021) and ‘Midnight’ (2021), as well as the television series ‘Something in the Rain’ (2018), ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ (2019), ‘18 Again’ (2020), and ‘Squid Game’ (2021), the lattermost of which brought him international fame.

Meanwhile, 'Shark 2' is scheduled to start filming in July and will be released through TV.

