Aryan Khan expressed his apology amid being ‘nervous’ in his 1st speech at Ba***ds of Bollywood preview: ‘I have been practicing non-stop’

Aryan Khan has taken the director’s chair for Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is soon to hit the digital screens. Ahead of the big premiere, the show’s preview launch event took place on Wednesday, wherein the debutant filmmaker went on to apologize beforehand for being nervous in his speech, revealing it is his first time speaking in front of the huge crowd.

The preview event also marked the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, who looked super proud of their son launching his show. The Jawan actor stood in one corner as his younger one took the center stage to address the audience.

Aryan Khan on being nervous at his show’s preview launch

As Aryan Khan stepped up on the stage to speak of his upcoming show, Ba***ds of Bollywood, he claimed to be nervous. In his first speech, the director said, “Lagatar practice kiya jaa raha hoon. In fact, main itna nervous hoon ki maine teleprompter pe bhi likhwa diya hai aur just in case yaha ki bijli chali jaaye, main kaagaz ke tukde pe nhi likh ke laya hoon! Torch ke saath.” (I have been practicing nonstop! In fact, I am so nervous that the line is included in the teleprompter. If there is no electricity here all of a sudden, I have kept a paper ready, along with a torch.)

Khan further added, “Aur agar tab bhi mujhse mistake ho jaaye… toh papa hain na! (Shah Rukh turned to show a printout of the speech pasted on his back.) Aur iss sab ke baad bhi mujhse galti ho jaaye toh mujhe please maaf kar dena; ye mera first time hai.” (And even then, if I make a mistake, my dad is here. After all of this, if I make a mistake, please forgive me; this is my first time.)

Further in his speech, the debutant filmmaker revealed that he has been working on the project for the past four years, and after many discussions and takes, the show is coming to life.

As for the Ba***ds of Bollywood, the Netflix series will star Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, and Bobby Deol. Moreover, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh will also make a cameo in the episodes.

Ba***ds of Bollywood will be available to stream on Netflix from September 18.

