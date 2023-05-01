Stray Kids' Bang Chan shares heartfelt messages for ASTRO’s Moonbin: Sorry I couldn’t contact you

While the untimely passing of Moonbin has deeply affected the Korean music industry. Fans around the world as well as fellow K-pop artists have reacted to the artist’s demise in a variety of ways. While some have openly expressed their grief over Moonbin’s death on various social media platforms, others have chosen to mourn privately. Stray Kids' Bang Chan penned heartfelt messages on his Bubble account and expressed his grief over Moonbin’s death.

Bang Chan’s Bubble messages for ASTRO’s Moonbin

Recently K-pop idol Bang Chan took to his official Bubble account and shared some heartfelt messages for ASTRO’s Moonbin. In his update, Bang Chan expressed his regret for not being able to call Moonbin and his need for time to heal his own heart. He then went on to say that he will now look at the stars for Moonbin, knowing that the late artist would want him to smile.

In one message, Bang Chan wrote, “Sorry I couldn’t contact you,” while another one said, “I needed a little time to recover.” “I’m going to be looking at the stars more often,” a third message read.

Bang Chan's messages are just one example of how fellow artists are dealing with the loss of Moonbin. Some have shared touching tributes on social media, while others have chosen to mourn privately. Regardless of how they choose to cope, it's clear that Moonbin's passing has had a profound impact on the K-pop community as a whole. As fans and artists alike continue to process this tragedy, they will undoubtedly find comfort in each other and in the music that Moonbin helped create.

ASTRO’s Moonbin

The K-pop industry was left in shock and disbelief when the news of Moonbin's death broke on April 19, 2023. The ASTRO member was found dead in his home, in the Gangnam District of Seoul. He was 25. According to reports, Moonbin was found by his manager after he failed to attend rehearsals.

Moonbin was a South Korean singer, dancer, and actor. He was born on January 26, 1998, in Cheongju, South Korea. Moonbin debuted as a member of the six-member boy group ASTRO in 2016 under Fantagio Music. He was the lead vocalist and lead dancer of the group, known for his powerful vocals and impressive dance skills.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s MJ remembers Moonbin with a heartfelt Instagram post, ‘How lonely and painful you must have been…’