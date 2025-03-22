Sulli’s brother slams Kim Soo Hyun fans after they misinterpret ‘Mr Kim’ post amid Kim Sae Ron’s dating scandal

On March 22, 2025, the brother of the late actress Sulli posted a cryptic message on Instagram that immediately attracted the attention of online users. He posted a blank image along with a caption that made many netizens think he was referring to Kim Soo Hyun, who is entangled in Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal.

In a subsequent post, Sulli’s brother slammed Kim Soo Hyun’s ardent fans, who speculated that his earlier post, which included the phrase "Mr. Kim, I have a lot to say, but I can’t. You’re going to fall from your high position, so you better hold on tight," was indirectly aimed at Kim Soo Hyun. The speculation arose because the status had “Mr Kim” written in it, which fans quickly linked to the actor. In his response, Sulli's brother expressed frustration, criticizing how quickly people jumped to conclusions without understanding the full context.

"How is it that the so-called 'fans' are the ones who are being the least helpful?" Sulli's brother wrote. People flocked in right away, even though he didn't mention Soo Hyun's name. This led some to speculate that he was talking about Kim Soo Hyun. "Must be driving you crazy too, not being able to fact-check anything, right?" he added, describing how draining it was to live in uncertainty.

Additionally, he talked about the emotional toll this had taken on him over the years: "I've lived with that same uncertainty for years, trying to convince myself by telling myself repeatedly, 'I guess there was no other choice.'" He quoted, "By the way, aren’t you the ones constantly dragging my sister onto the chopping block over similar issues? The way her name keeps getting brought up all over the place—it’s honestly disgusting."

The post did not outright deny that Kim Soo Hyun was the person being referred to, further fueling speculation among fans. However, it did leave many unanswered questions about the true intent behind the message.

For those who may not know, Sulli faced intense criticism for her role in Real, where she starred opposite Kim Soo Hyun, with the film being directed by Kim Soo Hyun’s cousin Lee Sa Rang. Additionally, the heavy focus on her nude scenes sparked backlash, with many considering it to be exploitative.

At the age of 25, Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin Ri, tragically died on October 14, 2019. Her death was ruled to be a suicide after she was discovered dead at her Seongnam, South Korea, home. This sparked a wave of grief and conversations about mental health, cyberbullying, and the demands of celebrity.