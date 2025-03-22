Kim Soo Hyun to meet fans at Taiwan event in March amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; 50 police officers on high alert

Kim Soo Hyun will be facing fans for the first time since being embroiled in a scandal regarding dating Kim Sae Ron since she was a minor of 15 and he was an adult of 27. He is to make his first public appearance this month amid the ongoing controversy by attending an overseas schedule in Taiwan. He will hold a fan meeting, but with increased security to prevent any attacks from anti-fans or any other unwanted happenings, as reported by Taiwanese media outlet ET Today on March 21.

The actor is scheduled to participate in the fan event at the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival hosted by a Taiwanese convenience store on March 30. Reportedly, local authorities will deploy a team of 50 police officers to ensure a smooth and safe event. The officials will be responsible for maintaining order during the event and swiftly taking action in case of any potential disturbances or illegal activities during the festival.

Addressing Kim Soo Hyun's protection concerns, the police clarified that the deployment of 50 officers was a standard security protocol for the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival and not a specific measure for Kim Soo Hyun's fan meeting. Notably, they confirmed that the event organizers had not requested additional security, but a notable police presence was still expected at the fan meeting. The upcoming festival will take place from March 28 to 30 and will be overseen by the Qianzhen branch.

Attendees of Kim Soo Hyun's fan meeting were finalized through a lottery system of ticket distribution. The participants of the lucky draw were required to be at least 18 years old and approximately 200 of them were selected to attend the private 40-minute event. Notably, the fan meeting itself is free, although attendees will need to pay the general admission fee for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Even though Kim Soo Hyun's reputation was greatly tarnished by the Kim Sae Ron minor dating scandal, the event organizers decided to proceed with the fan meeting as planned, stating, "The event is still proceeding according to the contract." The fans, however, are unhappy with it and have requested refunds, but their requests are likely to be denied since the fan meeting is a part of a broader festival.