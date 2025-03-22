Kim Soo Hyun 'stressed' after being 'forced to face painful memories' of dating Kim Sae Ron, family shielding actor; report

Amid the growing controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal, Kim Soo Hyun is currently at his home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, spending time with his parents. According to staff members on MBC's Good Day program, Kim Soo Hyun has been under a lot of stress as a result of the accusations made by the Garosero Research Institute. The actor has found the situation extremely distressing, as it has forced him to face up to painful memories of his previous relationship with Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Soo Hyun has experienced a variety of emotions, including grief, anger, loneliness, and frustration, as a result of revisiting these old memories, according to Good Day staff. The staff shares, "He was likely forced to confront the painful memories of his former relationship with Kim Sae Ron, which must have stirred up a complicated mix of grief, resentment, isolation, and frustration." The emotional strain of this situation has left him feeling vulnerable. Therefore, during this trying time, Kim Soo Hyun's family has been making every effort to protect him from the media craze.

According to insiders, despite the emotional upheaval, Kim Soo Hyun has chosen to keep his suffering private out of consideration for Kim Sae Ron and her bereaved family. In a statement, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, acknowledged the psychological anguish that the situation has been causing him. Although he has mostly stayed out of the agency's public response, Kim Soo Hyun is said to have given the agency vital information at the beginning of the controversy to help handle the situation.

Kim Sae Ron's involvement in the 2022 DUI incident marked the beginning of the controversy. When Kim Sae Ron tragically committed suicide on February 16, Kim Soo Hyun's birthday, in February 2025, the situation became more heated. Garosero posted several pictures after her passing. GOLDMEDALIST later verified that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun had been dating from 2019 until the fall of 2020.

GOLDMEDALIST withdrew their earlier claim that they would compensate the family of Kim Sae Ron after the private photo of Kim Soo Hyun was made public. Rather, the organization declared that it would sue the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute and Kim Sae Ron's family for defamation.