The 400 Crore Box Office Club: From Pathaan, Animal to Stree 2, 5 Bollywood films that smashed this milestone

Back in 2016, Aamir Khan's much-celebrated Dangal slightly shied away from hitting the Rs 400 crore net at the Hindi box office. One year later, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 reckoned this huge feat and opened the Rs 400 crore club. Later, Rocking Star Yash came with KGF Chapter 2 and smashed this coveted club with a phenomenal trend in Hindi. But, no Bollywood movie was able to hit this milestone till the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan's biggest comeback in 2023. Here's taking a look at the 5 Bollywood movies that smashed Rs 400 crore club and went past to hit even Rs 500 crore net at the Hindi box office.

From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan To Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2; Bollywood Movies That Entered Rs 400 Crore Club And Went Beyond

During COVID-19, the Hindi film Industry faced many unfavorable controversies that maligned its reputation to the core. At one point, it seemed that the Industry would not be able to stand again and fall against the infamous cancel trend. However, the twist in the tale was yet to come.

The year 2023 not only marked Shah Rukh Khan's biggest comeback after a five-year hiatus but also turned the tables for Hindi cinema. The year wrote history at the Hindi box office when not one or two, but four Bollywood movies smashed the coveted club of Rs 400 crore and went on to hit the milestone of Rs 500 crore in their full theatrical run. That's why 2023 will always be remembered as the game changer for Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was the first ever Bollywood movie to pass over Rs 400 crore, and it went on to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Sooner, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 rewrote history and joined Pathaan in the Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore club. The mass-actioner went on to surpass Pathaan, but it couldn't enjoy the status of highest-grossing movie for a long time as SRK-Atlee film Jawan took over and crowned itself as the biggest grosser of Bollywood by a good margin. The year ended with another massive hit in the name of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which not only entered this coveted club but also joined the above-mentioned titles in the Rs 500 crore club.

Advertisement

When the whole industry underestimated Stree 2's box office potential, the horror-comedy emerged—and how! The movie not only smashed the Rs 400 crore club but also set a new benchmark for Bollywood biggies by emerging as the highest-grossing movie at the Hindi box office, surpassing Jawan.

The Rs 400 crore Or More Net India Bollywood Grossers In Hindi Are As Under:

Year Movie Hindi Net Collections Best Rank 2023 Pathaan Rs 513 crore 1 2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore 1 2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore 1 2023 Animal Rs 500 crore 3 2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp) 1

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Which next Bollywood movie you feel will be part of the coveted club and why? Let us know.

ALSO READ: The 500 Crore Box Office Club: From Pathaan to Stree 2, 5 Bollywood films that neted half a thousand in India in Hindi