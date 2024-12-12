Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun moves Telangana HC over cancelling FIR lodged against him for Sandhya Theater stampede

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad turned into a nightmare back on December 4. Well, the presence of Allu Arjun inside the premises as the actor watched his own film caused quite a stampede-like situation, resulting in a woman losing her life. An immediate FIR was lodged against the actor, among others.

And now, as per the latest report, Allu Arjun has apparently expressed a desire to seek relief from the ongoing FIR against him on the basis of that tragic incident. The actor has moved to the Telangana High Court requesting to cancel the same. The court is yet to hear and respond to the plea soon.

For the unversed, not just against Allu Arjun, but the case also includes his security team, as well as the entire management team for the theater for causing such a ruckus without prior information to the people who had arrived to watch the premiere show.

The charges filed against the parties were under Sections 118 and 105 of the BNS. Later on, the theater owner and two others also got arrested as a part of the investigation for the case.

It was back on December 6 when Allu Arjun finally reacted to the death of his female fan following the chaos that erupted during the premiere show of Pushpa 2. He expressed his condolences and grief at the loss of the family and sympathized with them.

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s video here:

Not just that, the actor also promised to extend financial support to the victim’s family, with a sum of Rs. 25 lakhs donated to them. Moreover, he, on behalf of the team of Pushpa 2, assured that they would be more than willing to help the family with bearing medical expenses that will be required by them in this difficult period.

Coming back to the massive success of Pushpa 2, the film has recorded a thunderous performance at the box office. It has already broken all records set by previous films and is expected to enter the Rs. 1000 crores club soon.

Besides the performance, screenplay, and action sequences of the Allu Arjun starrer, the movie has also catapulted extreme excitement amongst fans, as a third installment to the film has already been announced.

