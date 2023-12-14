Animal box office collections: Ranbir Kapoor film tops USD 25M Overseas, 8th Bollywood film to do so
With USD 25.30 million (Rs. 211 crore), the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has now become the eighth Bollywood film to surpass this coveted milestone, sans China.
Animal added USD 425K on its second Wednesday to its overseas box office tally yesterday, propelling it over the USD 25 million mark. With USD 25.30 million (Rs. 211 crore), the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has now become the eighth Bollywood film to surpass this coveted milestone, sans China. The film remains on track to reach USD 30 million final, which only three films have managed to date; namely, Dangal, Pathaan and Jawan.
The worldwide box office gross of the film is approaching Rs. 750 crore, with Rs. 748 crore in thirteen days, of which Rs. 537 crore has come from domestic market of India.
Canada and Australia are on the cusp of breaking the all-time records for an Indian film. Currently, Canada is merely CAD 300K shy of Pathaan's CAD 6.05 million, while Australia trails by just AUD 200K from the AUD 4.72 million record, also held by Pathaan. Come Saturday, Animal will be taking the top spot in both markets, subsequently expected to set new benchmarks with first CAD 7 million and AUD 5 million gross in the days to come.
Elsewhere, the film has demonstrated robust performance both in the United States and the United Kingdom. In the former, it ranks as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time, accumulating USD 6.80 million. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, it is on the verge of surpassing GBP 2 million and will potentially reach the top ten grossers of all time. The Middle East has shown a comparatively lower performance compared to other markets, accumulating a total of USD 4.40 million to date, with a final expected figure of around USD 5.50 million. The region tends to under index for non-Khan films and that has been the case here as well. Notably, only one non-Khan film has grossed over USD 5 million in the region, that being Bang Bang in 2014. Animal will be the second to do so, despite missing the release in Qatar and Oman.
The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:
North America: USD 12,600,000
Middle East: USD 4,400,000
Australia: USD 3,015,000
New Zealand: USD 485,000
Nepal: USD 600,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 875,000
United Kingdom: USD 2,275,000
Europe: USD 725,000
Rest of World: USD 325,000
Total: USD 25,300,000 / Rs. 211 crore
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal