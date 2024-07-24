Top 10 Best friends-to-lovers K-dramas you simply can't miss: Reply 1988, Welcome to Samdalri, and more

There's something profoundly beautiful about the journey from best friends to lovers. When years of bickering, bantering, sharing secrets and supporting turns into a soulful and delicate love, it gives way to a soul-stirring and enchanting saga of true love. K-dramas have a way of depicting such stories with such nuance and emotion that tugs at our heartstrings in the best way possible. These stories remind us that the most beautiful love often blossoms from the deepest friendships.

If you are looking for such heartwarming K-dramas to watch, then look no more because we have got you covered. Here are 10 unforgettable K-dramas that celebrate the magical evolution from best friends to lovers, weaving tales that will warm your heart and maybe inspire your own journey of love.

10 Best friends-to-lovers K-dramas that will make you swoon

1. Reply 1988 (2015)

This timeless drama not just takes us on a sweet journey of nostalgia but also depicts friendship and love in its best form. Set against the backdrop of the late 1980s, the drama intricately weaves the lives of five childhood friends and their families, capturing the essence of growing up together.

At its core, the drama explores the heartwarming and hilarious friendship between Song Deok Sun (Lee Hyeri) and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum). As they navigate the bumpy road of adolescence, their bond deepens, and feelings change, revealing a tender love that has always been there in their hearts for each other. The 80s nostalgia adds a heartfelt element to the story, depicting the sweet journey of best friends turning into lovers.

Advertisement

2. My First First Love (2019)

My First First Love is a delightful slow-burn tale of youth, dreams, and first love. It follows the story of two best friends Yoon Tae Oh (Ji Soo) and Han Song Yi ( Jung Chaeyeon), who find themselves living under the same roof along with their friends, leading to a series of heartwarming and chaotic events.

As they navigate through life’s struggles, their feelings evolve and the line between friendship and love begins to blur, leading to a sweet tale of romance. Tae Oh and Song Yi’s journey from best friends to lovers is a heartfelt reminder that sometimes, the love we are looking for has been beside us all along.

3. Welcome to Samdalri (2023)

Welcome to Samdalri is a heartwarming tale of first love and second chances, set in a charming countryside village. It follows the story of Choi Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun), a photographer who returns to her hometown after a fall from grace. After returning, she bumps into her childhood best friend and ex-boyfriend, Choi Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook), as feelings change and old affections come rushing back, giving way to a heartfelt second chance romance.

Advertisement

The serene setting of Samdalri serves as the perfect backdrop for their love story that depicts the power of love that grows from the roots of a strong friendship.

4. Soundtrack #1 (2022)

Soundtrack #1 is a breezy drama with a touch of music that beautifully captures the essence of childhood best friends to lovers. It follows the story ofLee Eun Soo (Han So hee), a songwriter, and her best friend Han Sun Woo (Park Hyung Sik), a photographer, who share a deep bond built on years of strong friendship.

When Eun Soo struggles to find inspiration to write a love song, Sun Woo moves in to help her. As they start living under the same roof, their concealed emotions unfold and a love story starts brimming.

The drama expertly captures the complexity of hidden emotions and the courage needed to express them, showing that love can be the most beautiful song of all.

Advertisement

5. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo (2016)

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo is a delightful coming-of-age drama that depicts the journey from best friends to lovers in the cutest way possible. It follows the story of Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a weightlifter, and Jung Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk). Their journey is filled with cute banters, endless bickering, laughter, and heartwarming love.

Bok-Joo’s strength and determination inspire Joon-Hyung, while his unwavering support helps her navigate the pressures of competitive sports. Their relationship is a beautiful blend of playful teasing and deep emotional connection, proving that sometimes love can be found even in the most unexpected places.

6. Bubblegum (2015)

Bubblegum is a tender and bittersweet drama that delves into the complexities of love and friendship. It follows the story of Kim Haeng Ah (Jung Ryeo Won) and Park Ri Hwan (Lee Dong Wook), who have been best friends since childhood, their bond strengthened by shared memories and unspoken understanding. But when the two realize their feelings go beyond being just friends, their love is faced with several hurdles and personal challenges that make it difficult for them to be together.

Haeng-Ah and Ri-Hwan’s story is a gentle reminder that true love often blossoms from the seeds of friendship, nurtured by time and support for each other.

Advertisement

7. More Than Friends (2020)

More Than Friends is a heartfelt drama about unrequited love and the courage to pursue one's true feelings. It follows the story of Kyung Woo Yeon (Shin Ye Eun) and Lee Soo (Ong Seong Wu), who have been best friends for ten years, each harboring secret feelings for the other.

After Kyung Woo confesses her feelings, she gets friendzoned by Yeon Soo who is afraid of pursuing her because of past traumas, leading to a tale of missed opportunities and undying love. Kyung-Woo and Yeon-Soo’s story acutely depicts that the jump from friendship to love is one of the bravest strides one can make.

8. Fight for My Way (2017)

Fight for My Way is an inspiring drama about pursuing dreams and finding love in unexpected places and persons. The story follows two best friends, Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Jun), a famous taekwondo athlete, and Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won), a department store employee who dreams of quitting her tiresome job to become an announcer.

As they chase their individual dreams, they find themselves drawn closer to each other and discover a love that has been hidden in their hearts since long. Through their story, the drama beautifully captures the essence of fighting for what you love, both in terms of career and love.

Advertisement

9. Romance is a Bonus Book (2019)

Romance is a Bonus Book is a sweet and charming best friends to lovers romance set in the world of publishing. It tells us the tale of Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk), a successful author and editor, who has always been there for his best friend, Kang Dan Yi (Lee Na Young), a former copywriter struggling with her career and personal life.

As they start working together, Eun Ho’s hidden feelings for Dan Yi come to the surface, leading to a heartwarming journey of love and self-discovery. The drama beautifully portrays the transition from best friends to lovers, bringing out the importance of timing and understanding.

10. Reply 1994 (2013)

Reply 1994 is a nostalgic trip back to the '90s, capturing the lives of 7 friends who live in a boarding house. At the center of this heartwarming tale is the evolving relationship between Na Jung (Go Ara) and her best friend, Trash (Jung Woo). Their bond, filled with shared memories and playful banter, gradually evolves into a heartfelt romance.

Reply 1994 skillfully captures the essence of 90s nostalgia, friendship, along with the glorious beauty of youth. The drama leaves us with a lovely reminder that the most beautiful love stories often begin with sweet and simple friendships, growing and flourishing with time.

These ten K-dramas beautifully capture the magic of evolving from best friends to lovers. They remind us that sometimes, the most profound relationships are built on the foundation of deep friendship, and that true love often blossoms from the bonds we cherish the most.

So if you are looking for some much-needed clarity and courage on whether to confess your feelings to your best friend, then look no more and start watching these dramas right on to get the clear picture. (P.S. don't forget to take notes).