Top 10 Highest Grossing Korean Movies of all time

The global success of Korean cinema has gifted us with a whole new genre of cinematic perfection. Moreover, with the success of iconic movies like Parasite, Extreme Job, among others, it is natural to wonder which are some of the best highest-grossing Korean movies of all time. This is precisely why, this time we have curated a quick list of the top 10 most successful Korean movies of all time. We assure you, every movie on the list below should be on your radar if you like to watch the best of Korean cinema.

With extravagant plots and in-depth characters, these movies have managed to garner international attention and led to the boom of Korean cinema. So what are you waiting for? Read ahead to find films like Train to Busan and The Admiral: Roaring Currents making it to this list of top 10 must-watch highest-grossing Korean movies.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Korean Movies along with their IMDb ratings

1. Parasite (2019) - Total Gross: $263.1 million

Release Year: 2019

2019 Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Star cast: Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Sik

Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Sik Directed By: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Run Time: 132 min

132 min Movie rating: R-rated

R-rated OTT Platform: Amazon Instant Video, Vudu

Amazon Instant Video, Vudu Total Gross: $263.1 million

$263.1 million IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Read the complete review here.

With awards like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, at the 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite has been one of the most successful foreign films ever made. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the movie features stars like Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, and Choi Woo Sik among others. The plot of the movie focuses on concepts of social class discrimination and greed. Watch the movie to witness how an economically weak family develops a symbiotic relationship with the wealthy Park family. When it comes to box office success, the movie managed to make a whopping $263.1 million.

2. The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014) - Total Gross: $138.3 million

Release Year: 2014

2014 Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Star cast: Choi Min Sik, Seung Ryong Ryu, Cho Jin Woong, Kim Myung Gon

Choi Min Sik, Seung Ryong Ryu, Cho Jin Woong, Kim Myung Gon Directed By: Han Min Kim

Han Min Kim Run Time: 128 min

128 min OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Total Gross: $138.3 million

$138.3 million IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Another highest-grossing Korean movies we highly recommend watching is The Admiral: Roaring Currents. The 2014 movie is directed by Han Min Kim and features the best of action history and drama. With stars like Choi Min Sik, Seung Ryong Ryu, Cho Jin Woong, and Kim Myung Gon among others, the movie focuses on a plot where the protagonist faces a difficult challenge to defend his nation. The movie is available on Netflix to stream and when it comes to box office success it made around $138.3 million.

Advertisement

3. Extreme Job (2019) - Total Gross: $120 million

Release Year: 2019

2019 Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Star cast: Seung Ryong Ryu, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, Dong Hwi Lee

Seung Ryong Ryu, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, Dong Hwi Lee Directed By: Byeong Heon Lee

Byeong Heon Lee Run Time: 111 min

111 min OTT Platform: Peacock TV, Amazon Prime Video

Peacock TV, Amazon Prime Video Total Gross: $120 million

$120 million IMDb Rating: 7/10

With a total gross of $120 million, another movie on the list of highest-grossing Korean movies has to be Extreme Job. Directed by Byeong Heon Lee, the movie features the best of Korean stars including Seung Ryong Ryu, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, and Dong Hwi Lee among several others. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream and showcases a plot where an undercover operation takes an unanticipated and cinematic turn.

4. Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) - Total Gross: $109.4 million

Release Year: 2017

2017 Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama Star cast: Ha Jung Woo, Tae Hyun Cha, Ju Ji Hoon, Hyang Gi Kim

Ha Jung Woo, Tae Hyun Cha, Ju Ji Hoon, Hyang Gi Kim Directed By: Yong Hwa Kim

Yong Hwa Kim Run Time: 139 min

139 min OTT Platform: Hoopla, Rakuten Viki

Hoopla, Rakuten Viki Total Gross: $109.4 million

$109.4 million IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds is another successful Korean drama with a total gross of $109.4 million. This 2017 drama is directed by Yong Hwa Kim and features actors including Ha Jung Woo, Tae Hyun Cha, Ju Ji Hoon, and Hyang Gi Kim. We highly recommend watching this action-adventure drama that features a story of how a firefighter navigates his afterlife post a heroic death.

5. The Roundup (2022) - Total Gross: $101.1 million

Advertisement

Release Year: 2022

2022 Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Star cast: Ma Dong Seok, Sukku Son, Gwi Hwa Choi, Ji Hwan Park

Ma Dong Seok, Sukku Son, Gwi Hwa Choi, Ji Hwan Park Directed By: Sang Yong Lee

Sang Yong Lee Run Time: 106 min

106 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Total Gross: $101.1 million

$101.1 million IMDb Rating: 7/10

Available on Amazon Prime Video to stream, The Roundup is another highest-grossing Korean movie that features Korean stars like Ma Dong Seok, Sukku Son, Gwi Hwa Choi, and Ji Hwan Park among several others. The action crime thriller is one of the best Korean movies ever made. It is the tale of Ma Seok-do, who visits a foreign country and learns about several murders and crimes.

6. Ode to My Father (2014) - Total Gross: $99.3 million

Release Year: 2014

2014 Genre: Drama, War

Drama, War Star cast: Hwang Jung Min, Yunjin Kim, Dal Su Oh, Jin Young Jung

Hwang Jung Min, Yunjin Kim, Dal Su Oh, Jin Young Jung Directed By: JK Youn

JK Youn Run Time: 126 min

126 min OTT Platform: Tubi

Tubi Total Gross: $99.3 million

$99.3 million IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

With a total gross of $99.3 million, Ode to My Father is another war drama that features a tale set in the Korean War. The 2014 movie follows the story of a young boy who pledges to take care of his family. Directed by JK Youn, the movie features the best of Hwang Jung Min, Yunjin Kim, Dal Su Oh, and Jin Young Jung among others.

7. Train to Busan (2016) - Total Gross: $98.5 million

Release Year: 2016

2016 Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Action, Horror, Thriller Star cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Su An Kim

Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Su An Kim Directed By: Sang Ho Yeon

Sang Ho Yeon Run Time: 118 min

118 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Total Gross: $98.5 million

$98.5 million IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Released in 2016, Train to Busan is one of the highest-grossing Korean movies which is definitely a must-watch. The action thriller features the best of a zombie virus breakout tale set in South Korea. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video to witness how the passengers manage to fight for their life on their train journey from Seoul to Busan. Directed by Sang Ho Yeon, the movie features Korean stars like Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, and Su An Kim among others.

Advertisement

8. Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018) - Total Gross: $92.5 million

Release Year: 2018

2018 Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama Star cast: Ha Jung Woo, Ju Ji Hoon, Hyang Gi Kim, Ma Dong Seok

Ha Jung Woo, Ju Ji Hoon, Hyang Gi Kim, Ma Dong Seok Directed By: Yong Hwa Kim

Yong Hwa Kim Run Time: 142 min

142 min OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Total Gross: $92.5 million

$92.5 million IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days is a 2018 action-adventure drama directed by Yong Hwa Kim. The high-grossing Korean movie features a tale set in the afterlife where a guardian assists the protagonist to go through his trials. The story takes a turn when the Korean movie follows a former guardian on Earth. Watch the movie on Netflix to witness the best of stars including Ha Jung Woo, Ju Ji Hoon, Hyang Gi Kim, and Ma Dong Seok among others.

9. Veteran (2015) - Total Gross: $92 million

Release Year: 2015

2015 Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Star cast: Hwang Jung Min, Yoo Ah In, Hae Jin Yoo, Dal Su Oh

Hwang Jung Min, Yoo Ah In, Hae Jin Yoo, Dal Su Oh Directed By: Seung Wan Ryu

Seung Wan Ryu Run Time: 123 min

123 min OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Total Gross: $92 million

$92 million IMDb Rating: 7/10

Another movie we highly recommend watching is Seung Wan Ryu directorial, Veteran. Released in 2015, this action drama is filled with elements of comedy and crime. The highly acclaimed movie features the best of Korean actors including Hwang Jung Min, Yoo Ah In, Hae Jin Yoo, and Dal Su Oh among others. The plot of the movie features the story of a righteous cop who strives for justice. When it comes to box office success the movie made a total gross of around $92 million.

10. Assassination (2015) - Total Gross: $90.9 million

Advertisement

Release Year: 2015

2015 Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Star cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Ha Jung Woo, Dal Su Oh

Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Ha Jung Woo, Dal Su Oh Directed By: Dong Hoon Choi

Dong Hoon Choi Run Time: 140 min

140 min OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Total Gross: $90.9 million

$90.9 million IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

The 2015 action drama titled Assassination is another iconic Korean movie, which is an absolute must-watch. With extraordinary ratings and success at the box office, the movie features the best of Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Ha Jung Woo, and Dal Su Oh among others. Watch Dong Hoon Choi’s directorial thriller on Netflix to witness a brilliant tale set in 1933.

Advertisement

Not only has every Korean movie enlisted above managed to make big bucks at the box office, but they are also highly rated and loved by fans all over the world. In fact, these fan-favorite movies are an absolute must-watch when it comes to Korean cinema. We highly recommend you bookmark this page for the next time you are on the lookout for highest grossing Korean movies of all time.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 10 Best Korean comedy movies - Midnight Runners to Extreme Job