After a spectacular list of the richest Korean actors of all time, this time we have put together a list of the top 10 highest paid Korean actresses of all time, simply because the world of Korean entertainment is incomplete without the brilliant contribution of these multi-talented Korean actresses. Every enlisted influential female actor in the list below has worked in the industry for years to leave a global impact. Apart from a film career that’s going pretty steady and millions of fans, these global figures have been a few of the richest Korean names of all time.

So, what are you waiting for? Scroll away, for the ultimate list of highest paid Korean actresses, along with their net worth, estimated earnings, and even their career milestones and box office hits.

Top 10 highest paid Korean actresses

1. Lee Young Ae

Lee Young Ae is one of the biggest names when it comes to Korean actresses. One of the most loved South Korean actresses, Lee has worked as a model and has also appeared in several television commercials before she got her big break in the world of K-dramas and Korean films. If you are looking for more of Lee Young Ae’s performances, we highly recommend watching Dae Jang Geum (2003), and Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005).

Net worth and estimated earnings

Lee Young Ae is one of the richest actresses of all time with an estimated net worth of around $52 million in 2023. It is safe to say that with a number of acting projects, brand collaborations, and several high-paying endorsements, her net worth is only expected to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about Lee Young Ae

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few interesting facts about her.

1. She was born in Seoul, South Korea.

2. She studied at the Hanyang University.

3. Lee knows both German and English fluently.

4. She has a cheerful personality.

5. She started work in the industry as a model.

Lee Young Ae Achievement and Awards

Lee Young Ae has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress she has won SBS Drama Awards, KBS Drama Awards, MBC Drama Awards, 2nd Korea Movie & Music Awards, Joint Security Area, Cine 21 Movie Awards, 2nd Busan Film Critics award, Best Actress, 25th Golden Cinema Film Festival, Bechdel Day 2022, and National Brand Awards 2022 among many others.

Top Lee Young Ae’s Movies and K dramas:

Lee Young Ae has been cast in a number of movies and Korean dramas. Here is a list of top Lee Young Ae’s movies and K dramas:

Advertisement

‘Insyalla’ (1996)

‘First Kiss’ (1998)

‘Joint Security Area’ (2000)

‘Bring Me Home’ (2019)

‘Saimdang, Memoir of Colors’ (2017)

‘Gangnam Beauty’ (2018)

‘Inspector Koo’ (2021)

‘Maestra’ (2024)

2. Song Hye Kyo

When it comes to the richest Korean actresses, the list will be incomplete without the mention of Song Hye Kyo. This beloved South Korean actress is one of the highest paid Korean actresses of all time and is beyond popular for her title roles in Korean dramas. The actress has received a number of accolades which includes rank 7 on the Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list in 2017, followed by ranking 6 on the same list in 2018.

Song Hye Kyo net worth and estimated earnings

This Hallyu star is one of the richest actresses of all time with an estimated net worth of around $37 million USD in 2023. With a number of acting projects, brand collaborations, and several high-paying endorsements, her net worth is only predicted to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about Song Hye Kyo

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few interesting facts about her.

She has previously dated Hyun Bin.

She has appeared in a few films that are now banned in South Korea.

She entered the industry as a commercial model.

She knows how to figure skate.

She speaks fluent Cantonese.

Song Hye Kyo Achievement and Awards

Song Hye Kyo has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress she has won APAN Star Award, Baeksang Arts Award, CETV Award, Golden Disk Award, several KBS Drama Awards, SBS Drama Awards, and Women in Film Korea Award among several others.

Top Song Hye Kyo Movies and K dramas:

Song Hye Kyo’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K dramas. Here is a list of top Song Hye Kyo’s movies and K dramas:

Advertisement

‘My Girl and I’ (2005)

‘Hwang Jin Yi’ (2007)

‘Make Yourself at Home’ (2008)

‘Camellia – Love for Sale’ (2010)

‘The Queens Annie’ (2015)

‘Encounter’ (2018–2019)

‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ (2021–2022)

3. Go Hyun Jung

Another amazing South Korean actress who has made a name in the world of the Korean entertainment industry is Go Hyun Jung. One of the most critically acclaimed actresses of all time, Go Hyun Jung returned to acting in 2003. We highly recommend watching shows like, ‘Dear My Friends,’ and ‘Signal’ among others.

Go Hyun Jung net worth and estimated earnings

Go Hyun Jung is one of the richest actresses of all time with an estimated net worth of around $34 million USD in 2023. It is safe to say that with a number of acting projects, royalties, brand collaborations, and several high-paying endorsements, her estimated earnings are only envisioned to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about Go Hyun Jung

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few interesting facts about her.

Go Hyun Jung has a degree in Performing Arts.

She got her big break after being a runner-up in the Miss Korea pageant in 1989.

Her debut role was in the SBS drama Sandglass.

She has written a book called Go Hyun-jung's Texture.

She has even taught acting at Dongguk University.

Go Hyun Jung Achievement and Awards

Go Hyun Jung has been nominated for a number of awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress, she has won the 33rd Miss Korea Pageant, 28th Baeksang Arts Award, MBC Drama Award, Excellence Award, 30th Baeksang Arts Awards, Best Actress (TV), 31st Baeksang Arts Awards, SBS Drama Awards, Big Star Award, 41st Baeksang Arts AwardsBest Actress, SBS Drama Award, and 37th Korea Broadcasting Award among others.

Top Go Hyun Jung’s Movies and K dramas:

Go Hyun Jung’s filmography has a massive collection of hit movies and K dramas. Here is a list of top Go Hyun Jung movies and K dramas:

Advertisement

‘H.I.T’ (2007)

‘Queen Seondeok’ (2009)

‘Daemul’ (2010)

‘The Queen's Classroom’ (2013)

‘Dear My Friends’ (2016)

‘Return’ (2018)

‘My Lawyer, Mr. Jo 2: Crime and Punishment’ (2019)

‘Reflection of You’ (2021)

‘Miss Conspirator’ (2012)

‘A Tiger in Winter’ (2018)

‘GO Show’ (2012)

‘Guardians of the Tundra’ (2022)



4. IU

Another South Korean actress who is also a singer, as well as a songwriter, is IU. The Korean star is indeed one of the highest paid Korean actresses of all time who began her career with LOEN Entertainment now referred to as Kakao M. We highly recommend listening to her melodious vocals in her album titled ‘Lost and Found.’ Apart from acting and singing, IU has also appeared in several radio as well as TV shows. Watch some of her most spectacular performances, in shows like, ‘You’re the Best,’ ‘Lee Soon Shin,’ ‘The Producers,’ and ‘My Mister,’ among several others.

IU’s net worth and estimated earnings

IU is one of the richest actresses of all time with an estimated net worth of around $31 million USD in 2023. It is safe to say that with a number of acting projects, music deals, brand collaborations, and several high-paying endorsements, her estimated earnings are only expected to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about IU

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few interesting facts about her.

The star’s family overcame a pretty bad financial situation after her elementary school.

IU could not pursue her education as she began her singing career.

IU has gone ahead and confirmed she loved her time at the studio because she had good food and a comfortable place to sleep as opposed to her home at the time.

IU has previously dated actor Lee Jong Suk.

IU’s song ‘Give You My Heart’ was a part of the K-drama ‘Crash Landing on You.’

Advertisement

IU Achievement and Awards

IU has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress she has won more than 20 Melon Music Awards, several Gaon Chart Music Awards, Korean Music Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, and Seoul Music Awards, along with eight Golden Disc Awards among several others.

Top IU’s Movies and K dramas:

IU’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K dramas. Here is a list of top IU’s movies and K dramas:

‘Dream High’ (2011 TV series)

‘You Are the Best!’ (2013)

‘The Producers’ (2015 TV series)

‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ (2016 TV series)

‘My Mister’ (2018)

‘Hotel del Luna’ (2019)

‘Shades of the Heart’ (2019)

‘Broker’ (2022 film)

‘Dream’ (2023 film)

5. Bae Suzy

Another wealthy South Korean actress who started her career as a part of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment and started her television acting career with the Korean television series titled ‘Dream High.’ and her film acting career with ‘Architecture 101.’ We highly recommend watching, ‘Gu Family Book’, ‘Uncontrollably Fond,’ ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ ‘Vagabond,’ and ‘Start-Up.’

Bae Suzy net worth and estimated earnings

Bae Suzy is one of the highest paid Korean actresses of all time with an estimated net worth of around $30 million USD in 2023. It is safe to say that with a number of acting projects, brand collaborations, and several high-paying endorsements, her estimated earnings are only expected to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about Bae Suzy

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few interesting facts about her.

Bae Suzy’s birth name is Bae Su Ji

She started her career as a K-pop idol.

She has earned the title of ‘Nation's First Love.’

Bae is the first Korean celebrity (female) to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

She has endorsed a number of products and has been in demand ever since.

Advertisement

Bae Suzy Achievement and Awards

Bae Suzy has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress she has won Asia Artist Awards, Baeksang Art Awards, Blue Dragon Film Award, Golden Disc Award, MBC Drama Award, Mnet Asian Music Award, and SBS Drama Award among several others.

Top Bae Suzy’s Movies and K dramas:

Bae Suzy’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K dramas. Here is a list of top Bae Suzy’s movies and K dramas:

‘Architecture 101’ (2012)

‘The Sound of a Flower’ (2015)

‘Real’ (2017)

‘Ashfall’ (2019)

‘Live Your Strength’ (2020)

6. Jun Ji Hyun

Another one of the highest-paid Korean actresses is Jun Ji Hyun. One of the most successful actresses and models, Jun got her big break after she was cast in ‘The Girl.’ This Hallyu star was on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list when she was just 17 years old. We highly recommend watching Korean dramas including ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North,’ and ‘Jirisan’ among others.

Jun Ji Hyun net worth and estimated earnings

Jun Ji Hyun is one of the highest paid Korean actresses of all time with an estimated net worth of around $28 million USD in 2023. With several acting projects, brand collaborations, and high-paying endorsements, her estimated earnings are only predicted to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about Jun Ji Hyun

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few lesser-known facts about her.

1. Her real name is Wang Ji Hyun while her English name is Gianna Jun.

2. She has appeared in just 4 dramas until now despite her 19-year-old career.

3. ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ is her fifth Korean drama.

4. She has a master’s degree.

5. Jun Ji Hyun holds several expensive properties.

Jun Ji Hyun Achievement and Awards

Jun Ji Hyun has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress she has won

Advertisement

35th Baeksang Arts Awards, SBS Drama Awards, 39th Grand Bell Awards, Korean Entertainment Industry Society, 41st Korea Broadcasting Awards, 13th Sichuan Television Festival, and 16th Korea World Youth Film Festival among several others.

Top Jun Ji Hyun’s Movies and K dramas:

Jun Ji Hyun’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K dramas. Here is a list of top Jun Ji Hyun’s movies and K dramas:

‘A Man Who Was Superman’ (2008)

‘Blood: The Last Vampire’ (2009)

‘Snow Flower and the Secret Fan’ (2011)

‘The Thieves’ (2012)

‘The Berlin File’ (2013)

‘Assassination’ (2015)

‘Kingdom’ (2020)

7. Choi Ji Woo

Another gorgeous South Korean actress who is one of the highest paid Korean actresses is Choi Ji Woo. Not only does the actress have plenty of fans she has received critical acclaim for brilliant work in a number of Korean dramas including, ‘Beautiful Days’ (2001), ‘The Suspicious Housekeeper’ (2013) ‘Winter Sonata’ (2002), ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (2003), and ‘Temptation’ (2014) among several others.

Choi Ji Woo net worth and estimated earnings

Choi Ji Woo is one of the richest actresses of all time with an estimated net worth of around $27.5 million USD in 2023. It is safe to say that with a number of acting projects, brand collaborations, and several high-paying endorsements, her estimated earnings are only expected to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about Choi Ji Woo

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few interesting facts about her.

1. She appeared in a popular Japanese show titled Princess Ji Woo.

2. She has previously dated Lee Jin Wook for around three years.

3. She loves food, her favorite cuisine is Korean.

4. She invests in the stock market and real estate.

5. She was ranked number 1 on the list of "People With Money" in 2013.

Choi Ji Woo Achievement and Awards

Choi Ji Woo has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress she has won

Advertisement

the World Tourism Cities Forum, The Motion Pictures Association of Korea, the Seoul International Social Work Conference, the SBS Drama Awards, the Model Line Best Dresser Award, MBC Drama Awards, Korea's Isabelle Adjani Contest , KBS Drama Award, and International Cultural Industry Exchange Foundation Award among several others.

Top Choi Ji Woo’s Movies and K dramas:

Choi Ji Woo’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K dramas. Here is a list of top Choi Ji Woo’s movies and K dramas:

‘Everybody Has Secrets’ (2004)

‘Shadowless Sword’ (2005)

‘Now and Forever’ (2006)

‘Actresses’ (2009)

‘Like for Likes’ (2016)

‘New Normal’ (2022)

‘Second 20s’ (2015)

‘Woman with a Suitcase’ (2016)

‘The Most Beautiful Goodbye’ (2017)

‘Crash Landing on You’ (2020)

‘Sh**ting Stars’ (2022)

8. Kim Tae Hee

Another brilliant Korean actress who is one of the richest actresses of all time is Kim Tae Hee. While the beautiful actress has been seen in a number of Korean dramas, she made her acting debut with a tiny role in ‘Last Present’. Soon, she was seen in a short film titled ‘Living in New Town.’ Today she is one of the highest paid Korean actresses. We highly recommend watching ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and ‘Love Story in Harvard’ to watch the best of her work.

Kim Tae Hee net worth and estimated earnings

Kim Tae Hee is one of the richest actresses of all time with an estimated net worth of around $25 million USD in 2023. It is safe to say that with a number of acting projects, brand collaborations, and several high-paying endorsements, her estimated earnings are only expected to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about Kim Tae Hee

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few interesting facts about her.

1. She got secretly married in 2017.

2. She has two daughters.

3. She is a great friend to Lee Honey.

4. She owns a number of buildings in Korea apart from her house in the US.

5. She appeared in a drama titled ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ after 5 long years.

Kim Tae Hee Achievement and Awards

Kim Tae Hee has been nominated for several awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress she has won SBS Drama Award, the 2nd Andre Kim Best Star Award, KBS Drama Award, SBS Drama Award, 41st Paeksang Arts Award, the 28th Blue Dragon Film Award, and the 8th Korea Drama Award among many others.

Top Kim Tae Hee’s Movies and K dramas:

Kim Tae Hee’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K dramas. Here is a list of top Kim Tae Hee’s movies and K dramas:

‘Venus and Mars’ (2007)

‘Grand Prix’ (2010)

‘Iris: The Movie’ (2010)

‘Jang Ok Jung, Living by Love’ (2013)

‘Yong pal’ (2015)

‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ (2020)

‘A House with a Yard’ (2023 )

9. Han Ji Min

Han Ji Min is another South Korean actress who got her big break after being cast in ‘Resurrection’ a 2005 Korean series. In fact, she was famously featured in Crazy Rich Asians which was a 2018 hit. She is indeed one of the richest actresses of all times with fans from all across the world.

Han Ji Min net worth and estimated earnings

Han Ji Min is one of the highest paid Korean actresses of all times with an estimated net worth of around $21 million USD in 2023. It is safe to say that with a number of acting projects, brand collaborations, and several high-paying endorsements, her estimated earnings are only expected to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about Han Ji Min

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few interesting facts about her.

1. She began acting while she was still in high school.

2. She has gone ahead and confessed she had actually consumed alcohol while shooting for Miss Baek for a realistic scene.

3. She was very close to her granny.

4. She has an elder sister.

5. Her sun sign is Scorpio.

Han Ji Min Achievement and Awards

Han Ji Min has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress she has won the APAN Star Award, Asia Model Award, Blue Dragon Film Awards, Cine 21 Awards, Director's Cut Awards, Golden Cinema Festival, Golden Cinema Festival, KBS Drama Awards, KOFRA Film Award, KOPA & NIKON Press Photo Award, and Korean Association of Film Critics Award among several others.

Top Han Ji Min’s Movies and K dramas:

Han Ji Min’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K dramas. Here is a list of top Han Ji Min’s movies and K dramas:

‘Detective K: Secret of the Virtuous Widow’ (2011)

‘Ending Note’ (2012)

‘The Age of Shadows’ (2016)

‘A Year-End Medley’ (2021)

‘The Light in Your Eyes’ (2019)

‘One Spring Night’ (2019)

‘Our Blues’ (2022)

‘Hip’ (2023)

10. Kim Yoo Jung

Another South Korean actress with a pretty high income is Kim Yoo Jung. Not only is she a rich actress, but she has also been known for being one of the best actresses of all time. Beginning her career as a Korean child actress, she also acted in several teen roles. Over the years she has been referred to as “Korea’s Little Sister.” Apart from all the fan love, she has always received plenty of accolades including rank 8 on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list.

Kim Yoo Jung net worth and estimated earnings

Kim Yoo Jung is indeed one of the richest actresses of all time with an estimated net worth of around $16 million USD in 2023. It is safe to say that with a number of acting projects, brand collaborations, and several high-paying endorsements, her estimated earnings are only expected to grow over time.

5 Interesting facts about Kim Yoo Jung

While the actress has always been in the public eye, here are a few interesting facts about her.

Kim Yoo Jung Achievement and Awards

Kim Yoo Jung has been nominated for a number of esteemed awards. When it comes to the awards and achievements of the Korean actress she has won two APAN Star Awards, two Asia Artist Awards, Baeksang Arts Award, three KBS Drama Awards, three MBC Drama Awards, and five SBS Drama Awards among several others.

Top Kim Yoo Jung Movies and K dramas:

Kim Yoo Jung’s filmography has a massive collection of blockbuster movies and K dramas. Here is a list of top Kim Yoo Jung’s movies and K dramas:

‘DMZ’ (2004)

‘Sympathy for Lady Vengeance’ (2005)

‘All for Love’ (2005)

‘Forbidden Floor’ (2006)

‘Lump Sugar’ (2006)

‘20th Century Girl’ (2022)

‘My Heart Puppy’ (2023)

‘Freezing Point’ (2006)

‘Thank You Life’ (2006)

‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020)

‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ (2021)

Every enlisted actress in the list of Top 10 highest paid Korean actresses of all time has made a global name in the world of entertainment. Apart from acting projects, these actresses have always been high in demand for endorsements and brand collaborations due to their huge influence over the audience. Clearly, their net worth and estimated earnings will only grow over time making them the richest Korean actresses of all time.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Top 10 highest paid Korean actors of all time