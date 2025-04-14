‘Turn that mic on, girl!’ Fans call BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Coachella 2025 performance ‘meh’ as live vocals take backseat

BLACKPINK's Jennie made a major impact at Coachella on April 13, 2025, as she took the stage for her solo debut, closing out the first weekend of the iconic music festival. Performing 13 songs, Jennie delivered an energetic set that was met with good and bad reactions from social media. While many fans praised her stage presence and the overall production of the performance, others were disappointed by the lack of live vocals throughout the music festival.

On platforms like Reddit, fans voiced their concerns about BLACKPINK's Jennie’s energy, with some claiming that she struggled to maintain stamina during the performance. Critics noted that her energy seemed to wane after a couple of hours, with her relying more heavily on the backtrack instead of singing live.

One user pointed out, “In person, she's a fun dancer, and you can't tell she's not singing,” while others argued that the performance lacked the raw authenticity they expected from an artist at such a prestigious festival. Some even questioned why she was performing at Coachella if she wasn’t singing live, with one fan expressing, “Her set was horrible. Barely sang live. Why are you even at Coachella?”

Despite the criticism, several fans acknowledged the stunning production and impressive visuals of the set. Many also felt that Jennie could have improved the performance if she had overpowered the backtrack with her own vocals. One comment noted, “If she can just overpower the backtrack a little bit when she sings, it’s going to sound better.” While some fans had mixed feelings about Jennie's performance, others believed the show was still enjoyable, with many noting that it's easier to criticize from a screen than from the live experience.

Jennie’s Coachella 2025 performance wasn’t just about music—it was also about fashion. Sporting a cowboy hat, a sparkling jacket, and a red skirt, she looked as stunning as she performed. She also surprised the audience by bringing Kali Uchis on stage to perform their collaboration “Damn Right,” leaving fans with a memorable moment to end her Coachella debut.

Whatever might be the case, both BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa made their mark at Coachella 2025.

