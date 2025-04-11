Coachella Week 1: Here’s how BLACKPINK’s Jennie is prepping for solo return to the desert; PICS

BLACKPINK member Jennie is all set to make her grand return to the desert this year after an explosive performance with her team back in 2019, followed by a headliner set in 2023. Coachella 2025 will also see fellow member Lisa take the stage, also as a soloist, marking a memorable moment in the two singers’ careers. Now, the older star has taken to her social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at her plans.

In a carousel post, the star dropped ‘D-3 TILL COACHELLA’ moments where she and her backup dancers can be seen moving in a black and white video, followed by the catchphrase ‘Have you ever met Jennie?’ from her song Like JENNIE on a stop sign probably shot on the way to the Coachella venue. More photos display the K-pop act hard at work, designing her performance to perfection. A lot of dance elements seem to be going into her gig as the star can be seen grooving with choreographers.

Check out Jennie’s post below.

The Love Hangover singer will be performing on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Outdoor Theatre from 7:45 PM to 8:35 PM PT. Meanwhile, fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa will be at the Sahara Stage from 7:45 PM to 8:40 PM PT on Friday, April 11, 2025. Another K-pop act, boy group ENHYPEN, will be making their Coachella debut this year on Saturday, April 12, 2025, and one week later on April 19, 2025, at the Sahara stage from 8:35 PM to 9:20 PM PT. They are only the second male K-pop team after ATEEZ to perform at the renowned music festival.

Previously, Jennie and Lisa have performed their solo bits amid group performances, showcasing their songs You & Me, and MONEY respectively, making this their anticipatory solo return. Moreover, this will further raise excitement for the group’s 2025 World Tour, set to begin soon, reported to be accompanied by an album with the full team in June.

