BLACKPINK’s Jennie takes over Coachella 2025 in blinged-out cowboy look with Rosé, Lisa, and Billie Eilish supporting in audience

BLACKPINK’s Jennie once again proved her superstar status on the global stage, earning the nickname ‘JENCHELLA’ after delivering an unforgettable performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. From her electrifying collaboration with Kali Uchis to her viral fashion moment and surprise support from fellow BLACKPINK members, the K-pop icon had the world’s attention locked on her every move.

Jennie’s solo stage at Coachella became an instant viral sensation. As she took the stage in front of thousands of fans, her charisma and stage presence were unmatched. The superstar served up a high-energy set that left the crowd roaring for more. As part of her set, she performed a variety of her biggest hits, including solo tracks and fan favorites. Fans were especially thrilled when she brought out a surprise performance of Damn Right alongside Kali Uchis, creating an unforgettable collaboration moment that stole the spotlight.

But it wasn’t just the performance that had fans and netizens buzzing; it was Jennie’s entire aesthetic. Dressed in a sparkling silver mini skirt, matching sequin jacket, and a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat, she embraced a bold new look that fans have now dubbed her “bling queen” era. Social media was flooded with photos and fancams capturing her glittering visuals, each more breathtaking than the last.

A major Jennie fan club posted photos of her radiant look on social media, writing, “Everyone, JENCHELLA is here!” The statement quickly caught on, and the phrase began trending across platforms, with countless fans reposting and resharing Jennie’s iconic Coachella appearance. Her energetic stage command reminded everyone exactly why she’s hailed as the ‘It Girl’ of K-pop and a force to be reckoned with on any stage.

Adding even more excitement to the night, members Rosé and Lisa were spotted in the crowd, cheering Jennie on with infectious energy. Their presence confirmed the BLACKPINK sisterhood was alive and thriving, even offstage. Their appearance sent fans into overdrive, and the excitement only grew when American pop sensation Billie Eilish was also seen enjoying the performance from the crowd.

However, Jennie wasn’t the only BLACKPINK member making waves at Coachella this season. Lisa had already created her own viral moments earlier in the weekend with a solo appearance that showcased her powerful vocals and sharp stage presence. Her performance left fans in awe and continued to trend long after the event, cementing both her and Jennie as highlights of Coachella 2025.

