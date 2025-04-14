BLACKPINK's Jennie at Coachella 2025: Fans slam Mantra singer for lip-syncing; ‘Fun dancer but awful singer'

BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her Coachella debut on April 13, 2025, joining fellow member Lisa — but on a different stage. While Lisa lit up the Sahara stage, Jennie took over The Outdoor Theatre for her much-anticipated solo set. It marked her first-ever solo appearance at the festival this year. Hashtags such as #jenchella, and #jennieishere flooded the microblogging platform. But here’s the million-dollar question: did she deliver?

The internet’s split and the debate is hotter than the Coachella sun. Some fans are living for it, and others? Not so much. The biggest topic? Her vocals — or lack thereof. From whispers of lip-syncing to praise for her stage presence, Jennie’s Coachella weekend one set has got everyone talking.

Jennie hit the stage with undeniable star power, bringing what many called the “right kind of heat.” Her setlist was stacked too — from Filter, Mantra, Handlebars, Star A War, Zen, FTS, Damn Right, Love Hangover, Seoul City, ExtraL, to The IE (Way Up) and Starlight. Twelve tracks, back-to-back. Energy? Check. But did she capture the crowd as per the netizens?

Over on Reddit, opinions were flying. Some listeners felt Jennie’s vocals were shaky, calling her a “fun dancer” but questioning her singing chops. One blunt comment read, “First time watching Jennie and you could tell when her voice kicked in — and not in a good way. I don’t get the hype. Maybe she’s fun in person, but you can’t tell she’s not singing.”

Another chimed in, “It’s K-pop fan cope. They could lip sync the whole thing and fans would still eat it up.” Criticism didn’t stop there. A few pointed out BLACKPINK' Jennie’s energy dips mid-performance, with one user joking, “Someone give her a Red Bull.” Another added, “The start was flat, but she picked it up towards the end. I just wish she didn’t push so much choreography at the expense of her vocals. Sure, she can dance — but man, she looks tired.”

Of course, lip-syncing in K-pop isn’t exactly shocking, especially with choreography-heavy performances. But some felt Jennie took it too far, with one comment claiming, “This is egregious. 70% lip sync because she’s out of breath and missing lines in her own songs.”

On the flip side, Jennie’s loyal fans and BLINKs came through with major love, defending her set and praising her for killing it. Many argued that being a group performer transitioning to a solo act, especially on a stage like Coachella, is no easy feat — and Jennie held her ground.

At the end of the day, whether you loved it, hated it, or just can’t stop replaying Mantra, one thing’s clear: Jennie left a mark. Love her or question her vocals, she’s still one of the most talked-about acts of Coachella 2025.

