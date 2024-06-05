Victory first poster and teaser OUT: Hyeri, Park Se Wan and Jo Aram become fierce cheerleaders in sports youth film

Victory is a much-awaited film which tells the story of a high school cheerleading squad. Hyeri, Park Se Wan, Lee Jung Ha and Jo Aram take on the main roles in the film. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together with the amazing crew for this exciting project. Here are the details of the upcoming film.

Victory featuring Hyeri, Park Se Wan and more to premiere in August

On June 5, Mindmark Movie released the first poster and teaser of their upcoming sports film Victory. The distributors confirmed that the film would be hitting the South Korean theatres on August 14, 2024. The teaser revealed a passionate Hyeri who leads a team of high school cheerleaders. These high schoolers are passionate about dancing and want to become great cheerleaders. The actors prove that they are not only talented with their acting but are also skilled dancers. Hyeri being a formed idol, gives a glimpse of her amazing dance skills Watch the teaser below.

More about Victory

Victory is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2024. Reply 1988's Hyeri, Doona's Park Se Wan, Moving's Lee Jung Ha and Doctor Cha's Jo Aram headline the upcoming film.

The story revolves around a high school cheerleading group in 1999 in a small village. Pil Sun is a passionate dancer and she along with her best friend Mi Na, join the cheerleading club of their school. Se Hyun is a transfer student with past cheerleading experience who also joins the club. The film follows the life of these students who are spirited cheerleaders. The story explores their youth, passion and lives.

The project has been directed by Park Bum Soo who also worked on popular films like Single in Seoul and Red Carpet.

