Was Kim Sae Ron’s family scammed by agency charging large hospital bills despite insurance? Reports claim amid Kim Soo Hyun row

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and death.

Kim Sae Ron's family opens up about their part of the side as serious allegations surrounding the late actress's personal and financial struggles. On March 25, 2025, they spoke through Kwon Young Chan, the head of the Korea Celebrity Su*c*de Prevention Association, to refute claims that the family is the main reason why Kim Sae Ron committed suicide; the accusation is made by her alleged ex-boyfriend, known only as "K."

Kwon Young Chan dismissed K's accusations that the family neglected Kim Sae Ron during difficult times while speaking with No Cut News. In addition to denying the claims, the family presented a hospital bill receipt, suggesting a potential financial mismatch by Kim Sae Ron's former agency and manager.

Kwon Young Chan hinted at suspicions that the agency may have tried to take advantage of Kim Sae Ron's finances while she was dealing with hardship.

Kim Sae Ron was su*c*dal and had to go through several emergency surgeries. Her former agency reportedly covered the hospital bill cost, KRW 5.00 million (approximately USD 3,410). Kwon Young Chan said, "Kim Sae-ron attempted suicide around 20 times. Her parents took her to the hospital 18 of those times. On the day that YouTuber Lee Jin Ho claimed that 'the agency paid for the surgery." Kwon Young Chan argues that this medical bill is unusually high for emergency medical treatments related to suicide attempts, especially given the comprehensive health insurance coverage available to any South Korean citizen.

Medical records issued under Kim Ah Im (name changed of Kim Sae Ron) confirm her hospitalization but lack a clear breakdown of the expenses. The records also categorize her as a "100% insurance-covered" patient, suggesting that most medical costs should have been fully covered.

Further investigation revealed details of how the payment was handled. While the agency CEO's credit card was used for the transaction, hospital records indicate something else. It shows that part of the KRW 5.00 million (approximately USD 3,410) was paid using Kim Sae Ron's mother's credit card. Kwon Yeon Chan said, "200,000 to 400,000 won is enough for wrist sutures and treatment. Kim Sae-ron's family also paid around this much. Even for non-covered surgeries performed at plastic surgery clinics, the highest is 1 to 2 million won. The amount is not acceptable."

Kim Sae Ron's family has made multiple attempts to contact Kim Sae Ron's former manager, identified as "B," but he remains unreachable. Manager B played a significant role in Kim's personal life and was reportedly heard in voice recordings about her alleged marriage, recently released by entertainment journalist and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.