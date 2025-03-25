Were Kim Sae Ron's millions in medical expenses billed to agency? Alleged last phone call recording surfaces amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and death.

A newly surfaced phone call recording has shed light on the financial and emotional hardships faced by late actress Kim Sae Ron before her passing. The revelation, made by journalist-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, supports claims that Kim had accumulated substantial debt to her agency due to medical expenses after an alleged self-h*rm incident. This shocking disclosure has reignited discussions about the pressures faced by celebrities in the entertainment industry.

On March 24, Lee Jin Ho uploaded a video titled “Kim Sae Ron’s Final Recording—The Heartbreaking Truth Behind Her Hospital Bills” on his YouTube channel. In the video, he disclosed that Kim Sae Ron had allegedly attempted to take her own life last year, resulting in repeated hospital visits that cost approximately 5 million KRW (around 3,400 USD) per visit. Due to financial constraints, she was reportedly unable to afford these medical expenses on her own, leading her agency to step in and cover the costs. However, instead of treating this as financial aid, the company allegedly categorized the payments as a loan, adding to her growing debt.

Following this report, many began questioning whether such high medical bills were realistic, as standard emergency treatments in South Korea typically range from 400,000 to 1 million KRW (approximately 270 to 680 USD). Some speculated that the agency may have exaggerated the amount or mismanaged funds, while others wondered whether there was any fraudulent activity involved in handling Kim Sae Ron’s medical expenses.

Addressing these concerns, Lee clarified that Kim’s situation was unique due to the severity of her injuries and the specific medical procedures required. Unlike ordinary emergency cases, her condition necessitated costly treatments that fell outside the coverage of Korea’s National Health Insurance Service. To further substantiate his claims, Lee presented a phone call recording between Kim Sae Ron and a close acquaintance, in which she expressed her desperation regarding her medical condition and financial burden.

In the recorded conversation, Kim Sae Ron is heard explaining the severity of her injuries and the urgent need for medical attention. She states, “I tore the ligaments and tendons in my arm. It’s pretty bad, so I need surgery, but it’s not covered by insurance. I need about 5 million won,” as quoted by AllKpop.

This statement aligns with South Korea’s healthcare policies, which do not provide insurance coverage for self-inflicted injuries. According to Article 53 of the National Health Insurance Act, medical benefits are not granted in cases where an injury or illness is determined to be intentionally caused. As a result, Kim Sae Ron was left with no choice but to seek financial assistance elsewhere.

Lee further commented on the emotional weight of the situation, suggesting that Kim Sae Ron may have refrained from reaching out to her family for help due to fear of burdening them financially and emotionally. “Most people would call their family in a situation like this,” he said. “But perhaps she was worried about burdening them financially or emotionally. It seems the late actress led a very lonely and difficult life.”

Kim Sae Ron, who gained fame as a child actress in films like The Man From Nowhere and A Brand New Life, was once one of South Korea’s most promising young stars. However, in the later years of her career, she faced multiple challenges, both professionally and personally. Her downward spiral began in 2022 when she was involved in a DUI (driving under the influence) incident, which led to public backlash and a decline in career opportunities. Despite issuing a public apology and expressing remorse for her actions, she struggled to regain her footing in the entertainment industry. The lack of work opportunities has contributed to her financial difficulties, forcing her to rely on her agency for support.

With her career stalled, reports suggest that Kim Sae Ron was under significant stress, leading to deteriorating mental health. Her financial situation worsened, and she allegedly had no stable source of income to sustain herself. And now her current controversy, where her family alleges that she dated Kim Soo Hyun while she was still a minor, has led to the resurfacing of many hidden truths.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.