Kim Soo Hyun’s agency sues Garosero for threatening Disney+ to cancel Knock Off amid Kim Sae Ron row; calls it 'criminal act'

The YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute continued with the re-release of questionable content featuring actor Kim Soo Hyun to prove his romantic involvement with the late Kim Sae Ron during her minor days. They also threatened the producers of Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming drama Knock Off to cancel its release if they didn't want any more of the actor's private content to be published. His agency responded boldly to the threats, as reported by Nocut News on March 24.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST showed no signs of backing off; instead, they came back stronger with additional legal action. As per their allegations, during Garosero's live broadcasts of March 21 and 22, they "threatened that if Disney+ does not cancel the release of Knock Off, they would release a video featuring Kim Soo Hyun." However, the kind of video and its content were not mentioned.

As per the management agency, Garosero "made insinuations that sounded as if actor Kim Soo Hyun had committed a crime similar to the Nth Room case and claimed there is a video recording of it." The Nth Room scandal included a man selling sexual exploitation videos on Telegram between 2018 and 2020 in South Korea. Calling the YouTube channel's claim "completely false," GOLDMEDALIST mentioned that "no such video (of Kim Soo Hyun) exists."

They also mentioned refuting with "additionally filed complaint" against Garosero co-owner Kim Se Eui, on charges of blackmail under the Criminal Act. They mentioned their stance through an official statement released on March 24. This was the second legal action the agency took against the YouTube channel. The first one included charges of "violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of S*xual Crimes (distribution of footage filmed using cameras, etc.)."

It was filed on March 20 against the unauthorized release of a butt n*ked photo of the actor, allegedly taken at Kim Sae Ron's apartment. Even after that, Garosero re-released the image on their live broadcast the next day. As per GOLDMEDALIST, the YouTube channel showed "blatant disregard for the law and investigative authorities" by doing so.