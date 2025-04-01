Wheesung's death: Police concludes no foul play after autopsy; cause of death remains undisclosed

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

South Korean singer Choi Whee Sung, mononymously known as Wheesung, passed away on Monday, March 10. At the time of his passing, Wheesung was 43 years old, having succumbed to cardiac arrest. However, an investigation was underway to determine whether there was any foul play involved in his death and recently, the police authorities revealed that his autopsy reports were out and his cause of demise was determined, as reported by K-media outlet Insight on March 31.

The singer's untimely demise occurred at his residence in the Gwangjin District of eastern Seoul. After he was found lifeless, the police looked into the case and, after three weeks, revealed that "we have received the autopsy results" from the National Institute of Scientific Investigation (NIS) and confirmed that "no signs of criminal activities were found." The police shared the autopsy findings with the media through a regular press conference on the 31st. However, they decided not to disclose any further details about the possible cause of Wheesung's death.

It was the police officials' way of showing respect to the deceased singer. Another reason for the same was them being considerate to the bereaved family and making sure to prevent secondary harm to them. Initially, as his body was discovered, no signs of forced entry or indications of foul play were found. Following that, the first stage of NIS findings determined, "Cause of death was undetermined." Recently, they did more in-depth research and found out the actual cause.

Wheesung, who left the world too soon, was a beloved R&B artist. Many South Korean celebrities mourned his death and some attended his funeral service. IU, Lee Hyori, KCM, Kim Tae Woo, Young Tak, Baby V.O.X members Lee Hee Jin and Shim Eun Jin, Lee Young Hyun and comedian Yoo Se Yoon were among the celebrities who visited the South Korean singer's wake. Artists, including members of 2AM, Jo Kwon and Changmin; rappers Verbal Jint, Hangzoo, Paloalto, Changmo, and San E; entertainer Ha Ri Su; and TV personality Yun Min Soo took to their social media to pay their respects to the deceased.