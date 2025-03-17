Wheesung death: Younger brother wants his music to 'never be forgotten'; family donates all condolence money

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

43-year-old R&B singer Choi Whee Sung, mononymously known as Wheesung, tragically passed away on March 10, succumbing to cardiac arrest. His family, friends and well-wishers are heartbroken at his untimely passing. On his funeral day, on March 16, his younger brother Choi Hyuk Sung, delivered a heartfelt message, remembering the late singer's legacy and sharing the family's decision to donate all condolence money received, as reported by K-media Maeil Business Newspaper.

As per Wheesung's brother, "Though the life of Choi Whee Sung as a person has ended, the music of Wheesung the singer will live on." He urged fans to pass the South Korean artist's music on to the next generation, "so that he will never be forgotten." Choi Hyuk Sung hoped that his brother would "live on forever" in the memory of people through his contribution to the music industry. He also opened up on how hard it was for the family to finally decide to hold a funeral for Wheesung. As per him, "it was right to share this last moment with those who remembered and loved him."

Initially, the Choi family had planned to hold a private funeral ceremony, but they were moved by the outpouring of grief from fans and fellow artists. Seeing the large number of people who were deeply affected by Wheesung's sudden passing, the family changed their decision and opened up the wake to allow all mourners to pay their respects. Wheesung's brother expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences. The artist's funeral was attended by fellow celebrities, friends and over 100 fans who gathered to bid their final farewells.

The service was held at Seoul Samsung Hospital's funeral hall in Gangnam and his body was later moved to the Gwangneung Memorial Park in Pocheon, Gyeonggi. According to his brother, the family decided to donate the condolence money they received in Wheesung's name. His brother stated that the funds will be used for "a good impact on society." To ensure the donation's proper use, he added, "We will find the best way to be sustainable in the future through consultation with experts in the field.”