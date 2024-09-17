BTS' RM and Megan Thee Stallion's Neva Play debuts at no. 36 on Billboard Hot 100, marking idol's second solo entry

BTS' RM and Megan Thee Stallion's latest collaboration hit, Neva Play, debuted on Billboard Hot 100. This marks RM's second solo career entry on the list. Fans rejoiced at the release of the single as the two global stars joined hands for the second time. Megan Thee Stallion also collaborated with BTS for their remix of the hit track Butter.

On September 16, Neva Play by BTS' RM and Megan Thee Stallion entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 36. This is the second time RM made a mark on this chart. He had also debuted on the list with his 2022 track Wild Flower. The American rapper and singer also expressed her appreciation for RM and, during the release, said, 'This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.' Neva Play was released on September 6 and successfully debuted on the chart in 10 days.

RM is the leader and rapper of BTS. He is renowned for his deep, introspective lyrics and exceptional leadership. The rapper has also participated in creating much of BTS' music. As a soloist, he is known for his thought-provoking music.

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. Along with the album, he dropped the music video for the title track, LOST. RM had also impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022.

On August 1, RM took to Instagram and shared that he has been promoted to the level of a Corporal in the military. Fans congratulated him on his new victory.

RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. Jin was discharged earlier this June.

