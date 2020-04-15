BTS Rewind: When a teary eyed V wrote a heartwarming letter to his best friend Jimin leaving him flustered

During Bon Voyage Season 2 Episode 8, which took place in Hawaii, where BTS members had to write letters to each other. It was V's letter to his best friend Jimin that turned out to be the most emotional. Read below to know what Taehyung wrote in his letter to ChimChim below.

Jimin and V's friendship is amongst the most cherished equations in BTS. Not only are the two members of the Bangtan Boys born in the same year (1995) but they were also classmates and hence their friendship has a deeper meaning than just being members of the band. More often than not, we're used to seeing VMin gravitate towards each other through thick and thin with ChimChim being by TaeTae's side in an instant when he's down! However, when the roles are reversed and Taehyung shows his caring side towards Baby Mochi, it gets even more emotional for ARMY to digest!

It was during Bon Voyage Season 2 Episode 8, which took place in Hawaii, where the members had to write letters to each other and V had to pen his words for Jimin. A nervous Taehyung, before reading his letter, admitted, "I just wrote my heart down." As the members prodded him to read his letter with a shy ChimChim squirming, TaeTae began, "To Jimin, Jiminaah, hi. Writing you this sincere letter is making me cringe but I am trying to go on. Please understand. Since our trainee days, we came to Seoul without a clue. We woke up, put on uniforms and attended the same school. We ate together, went to practice and got back to the dorm. Then we'd talk at night."

"After such six years, you're now my dearest friend. Before our debut, you once got anxious about it. At the time, I had a company meeting. They asked me what I'd think if Jimin is on the team. I thought it over and said that you're there when I'm up or down, the only one who laughed and cried with me. I said that I'd like such a good friend to debut with me as a team," V added.

"It felt good to say that. And I'm glad I was able to debut with you. All our good memories made me happy. And I'm sorry since I'm always on the receiving end. When I'm in the bathroom to cry, you still cry with me. And you come see me at dawn to laugh alongside me. You care about me and have me in your thoughts. You work hard for me and understand. You listen to my concerns and like me though I'm lacking. Let’s walk a road of happiness. Love you, buddy," Taehyung concluded and broke down.

While the members praised V for his heartwarming words, Jimin confessed, "I don't know what others might think. Those who watch us, they might say that I only tend to Taehyung and not him. But I actually learn a lot from him. He makes me feel good and touches my heart often. That's when I'm grateful to have Taehyung as my friend. So I want to say I'm grateful."

Friendship goals, indeed!

