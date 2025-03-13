When is Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy’s All the Love You Wish For releasing? Netflix drops update on premiere date

Genie is not in the lamp anymore! Fans of K-dramas, get ready: Netflix’s much-anticipated series All The Love You Wish For (working title) is expected to premiere on October 3, 2025. The OTT giant has only confirmed a fourth-quarter 2025 release window, as per What’s On Netflix; October 3 has been tentatively set as the official release date.

Starring Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, All The Love You Wish For reunites the beloved duo from Uncontrollably Fond in an all-new romantic comedy. This Netflix original is written by Kim Eun Sook, the mastermind behind The Glory, The King: Eternal Monarch, Goblin, and many more, promising an engaging and heartfelt storyline.

The series is produced by Hwa&Dam Pictures in collaboration with Studio Dragon.

The drama follows Jinn (played by Kim Woo Bin), a genie who awakens after a thousand-year sleep. Overflowing with emotions, he finds himself at odds with Ka Young (played by Bae Suzy), a woman who has built her life around tight routines and struggles with emotional detachment.

When she unknowingly releases Jinn from his lamp, she is granted three wishes—setting off an unexpected journey of love, growth, and magical chaos.

Kim Woo Bin, known for his roles in Black Knight and Our Blues, takes on the role of Jinn, while Bae Suzy, known for her performances in Vagabond, Start-Up, and Doona, portrays Ka Young. Their on-screen chemistry is expected to be a highlight of the series.

Filming of All The Love You Wish For began on February 3, 2024, and ended on October 24, 2024.

The supporting cast includes Ahn Eun Jin as the enigmatic Mi Joo, Noh Sang Hyun as the wealthy yet suspicious Soo Hyun, and Go Kyu Pil as Sayyid, Jinn’s faithful black jaguar companion. Lee Joo Young also joins the cast as Min Ji, Ka Young’s only friend.

With its blend of romance, fantasy, and humor, All The Love You Wish For is shaping up to be a must-watch for K-drama fans. Mark your calendars for its expected release on Netflix in October 2025!

For those who are unaware, Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin worked together in Uncontrollably Fond, which gained a lot of recognition and praise.

The story of Uncontrollably Fond follows Sin Jun Yeong and No Eul, who were once deeply in love, but fate had other plans, pulling them apart. Years later, Jun Yeong has become a renowned actor and singer, while No Eul has established herself as a documentary producer-director.

When their paths cross again, Jun Yeong realizes that No Eul is no longer the person he once knew. Time has changed her—she is now pragmatic, ambitious, and willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.