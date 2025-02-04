Kim Woo Bin controls Suzy's 3 wishes in first look for Genie, Make A Wish; Netflix confirms 4Q premiere

Netflix has unveiled the South Korean content line-up for fourth quarter of 2025. The list includes Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy's upcoming drama Genie, Make A Wish. The actors previously impressed with their emotional performance in Uncontrollably Fond and are set to make their much-anticipated reunion as K-drama leads in the upcoming fantasy romance drama.

In Genie, Make A Wish, Kim Woo Bin and Suzy unexpectedly meet and lead to the formation of a strange connection with each other. Kim Woo Bin stars as a spirit of a lamp, i.e. a genie, who changes into his human form and returns to Earth after a thousand years of sleep. He takes on the name of Jinn when living as a human. Amongst his earthly encounters, he comes across an emotionally detached Ga Young (Suzy).

Ga Young has taken up the shield of a cold personality to cope up with her tough life. She feels trapped in a life dictated by her grandmother's strict rules and her own rigid routines. Ga Young wants to lead a free life, without anyone's dictatorship and interference. To attain that, she resorts to the help of Jinn. On knowing about Jinn's real identity, she wants him to grant her three wishes to improve her life. However, they keep having hilarious conflicts over the wish granting.