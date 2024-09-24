When Kim Hye Yoon could not help Rowoon & Lee Jae Wook with chores; Here’s what she did instead

Kim Hye Yoon, the popular actress who was recently seen in the viral hit K-drama Lovely Runner once became a ‘hype boy’ for Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook. The actress could not help her Extraordinary You co-stars with chores so instead she found an innovative way to help them instead.

It all happened when the Extraordinary You stars Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, and Lee Jae Wook joined the hit variety show House on Wheels season 4.

Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jae Wook were invited as guests for episodes 7 and 8 by Rowoon who was the permanent cast of that season beside Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won.

As it happened, in episode 7 the stars had stopped in Okcheon Whale Village Maple Forest to camp. The Extraordinary You stars were in charge of food and kitchen cleaning. Kim Hye Yoon was not good at these chores and sadly couldn’t help Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook as they cooked and cleaned, she did something interesting instead.

Kim Hye Yoon became Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook’s ‘hype boy’ instead and began cheering them as they did chores in the kitchen. She cheered saying “Hey guys, You can all do this” as Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook couldn’t help but smile at her adorableness. She even did a cute action of “Energy up!”

Watch Kim Hye Yoon cheering for Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook as she couldn't help them with chores here:

Meanwhile, Extraiordinary You is a fantasy romance K-drama based on a webtoon July Found by Chance that premiered in October 2019. It follows the story of a high schooler Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) who realizes that she is a character in a manhwa (Korean comic or webtoon). She then tries to write her own destiny by defying what was written. Rowoon played an extra of the manhwa known as number 13 and Lee Jae Wook played Baek Kyung.

Kim Hye Yoon is a popular actress who is well known for Lovely Runner, Extraordinary You, and SKY Castle. She has been confirmed to lead the upcoming drama Human Starting from Today with Park Solomon.

