Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts' season 2 possibility explored: Seon U's evil era, Dong Ju's return from break, and more hints

Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts' just concluded with a high-octane finale on April 13; however, it left many cliffhangers for the viewers to ponder. The heartbreaking fate of the show's most innocent character, hints of the protagonist not being completely out of touch and the antagonist's creation of a new villain generated speculations for the possibility of a season 2.

In the last episode of Buried Hearts, Seo Dong Ju (Park Hyung Sik), who was promoted to the apex position of the Daesan group, shed tears as winning the fight against the men of power didn't give him the sense of fulfillment he expected to receive. He thus left everything and set out to live a life of isolation. He, however, might not be completely out of touch, as his beloved Yeo Eun Nam (Hong Hwa Yeon) was heard saying to herself, addressing Seo Dong Ju, "You don't have to be back for good; just come for a short while."

This scene followed the most disappointing part of the series—Heo Tae Yun (Yoon Sang Hyeon) getting pushed off the rooftop by Cha Seon U (Cha Woo Min). However, it is kept a mystery whether he fell to death or got saved somehow, just how he once did in his childhood. In case he died, it could give Seo Dong Ju another reason to be back at his revenge spree in the next season, as his step brother Heo Tae Yun was his only remaining family.

Cha Seon U's villain arc also remained unexplored. While Yeom Jang Seon (Heo Joon Ho) was taken into police custody again, his ending smirk indicated his role in Cha Seon U's drastic change in character. If there's a season 2 possibility, we might get to see the backstory of who or what drove him to such a ruthless path of wanting to murder a family member. These mysteries hint towards a probable season 2 of the intense drama, although there isn't any announcement from the production team as of yet.

