IU confesses to using THIS emotional dialogue from When Life Gives You Tangerines in real life to express guilt

Young Oh Ae Sun has left an indelible mark on everyone’s hearts—and the actress who brought her to life, IU, continues to linger audience's minds long after the credits roll.

Known for her dual success as a singer and actress, IU has masterfully balanced both worlds, and her performance in When Life Gives You Tangerines is proof of her exceptional versatility.

IU played a dual role in the series, portraying both the titular character Oh Ae Sun and her daughter Guem Myung. Recently, IU highlighted one of Guem Myung’s most iconic lines from the series which she feels very real and unapologetic in a good way. For her, it is the “So annoying” dialogue that she says more in her real life when she feels guilty or in love.

IU also reveals one of her favorite and most memorable lines from the series was, “But still, I really love it.” According to her, that line alone embodies the spirit of the story. She also shared a quote that, in her eyes, sums up the entire narrative of When Life Gives You Tangerines: “If you live, life goes on.” To make it more relatable, she emphasized, “No matter how many goodbyes we face—whether through death or broken relationships—life continues. That’s the message we wanted to convey.”

Reflecting on the emotional depth of Oh Ae Sun, IU pointed out that this role stands apart from anything she’s done before. Comparing it to her previous character in My Mister, she explained: “Oh Ae Sun starts in the light and matures through hardships. Ji An [from My Mister] starts with darkness and walks into the light.”

According to M Entertainment, IU also opened up about the script, describing it as unusually long but deeply compelling. “In fact, the script included detailed descriptions of not just the dialogue but even the weather, so I could anticipate and connect with the mood of each scene,” she said.

When Life Gives You Tangerines has not only captivated audiences but even surpassed Squid Game on IMDb ratings—an impressive feat. Alongside IU, Park Bo Gum starred as Ywen Gwan Sik, Oh Ae Sun’s husband, and the two shared a remarkable on-screen chemistry. Recently, the cast members expressed their gratitude through handwritten notes, thanking fans for the overwhelming love and response the series received.

